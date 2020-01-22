Capitol Rally, Student Performances to Raise Awareness about K-12 Education Options

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Legislators, educators, and students from a diverse group of more than 25 Missouri schools will connect at a School Choice Rally and Student Showcase event on Wednesday, Jan. 29. One of Missouri's largest events during School Choice Week and the second planned at the state capitol, this free event will celebrate all types of K-12 education and raise awareness about the education opportunities families want for the future.

The rally will kick off at 11:45 a.m. at the Missouri Capitol Rotunda with welcome remarks and school choice contest winners being announced by Peter Franzen, executive director of Children's Education Alliance of Missouri.

Gov. Mike Parsons will present the official proclamation of Missouri School Choice Week. Following the proclamation, students will display their musical and vocal talents in a series of upbeat performances. The rally will wrap up at 1 p.m. with attendees singing "America the Beautiful."

The School Choice Rally and Student Showcase event is free, open to the public, and planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"Missouri families are asking for options when it comes to K-12 education," said Peter Franzen, associate executive director of Children's Education Alliance of Missouri. "If a kid is assigned to a school that just doesn't meet the child's needs, it is critical that we provide choices to help them find an educational setting that works for each child. Our School Choice Week Rally and Student Showcase helps legislators and the public connect with this very real issue."

This event is organized by the Children's Education Alliance of Missouri and Summit Christian Academy. Through one-on-one meetings, door-to-door canvassing, advocacy training, and visits to the state capital, Children's Education Alliance of Missouri engages, trains, and activates families with a passion for their children's future. Their real-life stories illustrate the impact of education policies and the need for innovative solutions in Jefferson City, local and state school board meetings, and in the media.

The Missouri State Capitol is located at 201 W. Capitol Ave.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com/missouri.

