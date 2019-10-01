Capitol Securities appoints John Cahill, Director of Business Development - New England and Bob Garone, Director of Business Development - Metro DC.

RESTON, Va., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Capitol Securities Management, Inc. is pleased to appoint John Cahill and Bob Garone, Directors of Business Development.

In their roles, John and Bob will be expanding Capitol's recruitment of experienced advisors to the firm's employee and independent New England, Tampa and Metro- DC offices as well as maintaining relationships with current advisors and business partnerships.

John Cahill has been employed with Capitol Securities since 1998 and worked in a supervisory capacity since 2010. From 2010 until late 2012, John worked for Capitol Securities & Associates broker dealer running the firm's relationship with National Financial Services (Fidelity). John is a graduate of Saint Anselm College and holds his JD from New England School of Law in Boston, Mass. John holds FINRA series 4,7,24,53,63 and 65 securities licenses. John is located in the firms Wellesley office and can be reached at 617-897-8500 or jcahill@capitolsecurities.com .

Bob Garone has over 34 years' experience. He entered the Financial Services Industry in 1984 as a Financial Consultant with Merrill Lynch. Bob then went on to Lehman Brothers and Smith Barney. Bob joined Capitol in 2009. He holds FINRA series 7,8,63 and 65 securities licenses. Bob can be reached at Capitol's Metro -DC / Reston, VA office at 703-821-2010 or bgarone@capitolsecurities.com

About Capitol Securities Management, Inc.

Capitol Securities Management, Inc. is a Mid-Atlantic based, regional brokerage and investment advisory firm with locations from New England to Florida and has been serving the needs of its clients and advisors for over 30 years. Capitol Securities has a clearing relationship for its clients' accounts, products, services and technology with Raymond James. It is a member of FINRA and SIPC. Additional information at capitolsecurities.com

