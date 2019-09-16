Capitol Securities realigns its Metro New Jersey-New York Region by appointing Rich Cioffi and Jim Moran, Regional Directors.

RESTON, Va., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Capitol Securities Management, Inc. is pleased to appoint Rich Cioffi, current complex manager of its Red Bank and Toms River Branches to Regional Director, Southern New Jersey and Jim Moran, Florham Park Branch Manager to Regional Director, Northern New Jersey, New York and Fl.

In their roles, Rich and Jim will be expanding Capitol's recruitment of experienced advisors to the firms employee and independent NJ, NY and Fl offices.

Rich Cioffi has over 22 years' experience in the financial service industry, starting his career on the floor of the NYSE. Prior to joining Capitol Securities, Rich also held the positions of principal for TD Banks Commerce Capital Markets, training manager for Wells Fargo Advisors, and most recently Branch director at RBC Wealth Mgmt.

Rich grew up in Queens, N.Y. and moved to Toms River in 1990 where he currently lives with his wife and three sons. Rich is very active in the community raising funds for Susan G. Komen for the cure and wounded warrior project. He coaches many youth sports teams and is the Head coach of the Varsity Baseball team for St. Josephs grade school.

Rich splits his time between Capitol's Red Bank and Toms River offices and can be reached at 848-238-2500 or rcioffi@capitolsecurities.com.

Jim Moran entered the Financial Services Industry in 1983 as a Financial Consultant. Jim spent most of his 36-year career at Merrill Lynch with their "Private Client Group". While at Merrill Lynch, Jim attained the designation of "Certified Financial Manager", was an "International Financial Consultant" and a member of Merrill Lynch's elite national "Financial Consultant Network". Jim was also employed at Kidder, Peabody Inc., and PaineWebber Inc.

Jim, his wife Francine and Godson Tristan currently reside in Basking Ridge, NJ; and Naples, Florida.

Jim Moran was born in the Bronx NY and raised in Valley Cottage NY. He attended Siena College, where he played Division I Lacrosse, and majored in Political Science; receiving a B.A. degree in 1982.

Jim can be reached at Capitol's Florham Park office at 973-514-2100 or jmoran@capitolsecurities.com

About Capitol Securities Management, Inc.

Capitol Securities Management, Inc. is a Mid-Atlantic based, privately owned regional brokerage and investment advisory firm with locations from New England to Florida and has been serving the needs of its clients and advisors for over 30 years. Capitol Securities has a clearing relationship for its clients' accounts, products, services and technology with Raymond James. It is a member of FINRA and SIPC. Additional information at Capitol Securities.com.

