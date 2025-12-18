Capitol Securities Welcomes Doug Knobelauch to our firm from LPL

BOSTON, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Doug Knobelauch grew up in Baldwin, New York, and attended St. Michael's College in Burlington, Vermont, where he was a member of the Crown and Sword Honor Society. Recognized in Who's Who in American Colleges and Universities for his leadership in student government, Doug went on to serve his country as a U.S. Air Force pilot.

After graduating in 1969, Doug completed pilot training at Laughlin Air Force Base in Del Rio, Texas, and was later assigned to the Strategic Air Command Air Refueling Squadron at March Air Force Base in Riverside, California. He spent six months flying missions in Southeast Asia during the Vietnam War, earning the Air Medal for his service. During this time, he also pursued graduate studies in International Relations at the University of Southern California.

In 1975, Doug transitioned from military service to a career in finance and insurance. He holds both the CLU (Chartered Life Underwriter) and ChFC (Chartered Financial Consultant) designations, as well as a Series 6 Securities license. Doug specializes in Variable Annuity contracts with guaranteed lifetime withdrawal benefits, and he has extensive experience in Life and Disability insurance markets. His business philosophy centers on helping clients minimize risk in retirement while ensuring sustainable, guaranteed income through sound planning strategies.

Doug and his wife have been married for over 50 years and reside in Lansdowne, Virginia. They are the proud parents of two daughters, Lindsay and Caitlin, and the grandparents of one grandson, Lucas. In his free time, Doug enjoys playing tennis and staying active.

About Capitol Securities Management, Inc.

Capitol Securities Management, Inc. is a Mid-Atlantic based, regional brokerage and investment advisory firm with locations from New England to Florida and has been serving the needs of its clients and advisors since 1985. Capitol Securities has a clearing relationship for its clients' accounts, products, services, and technology with Raymond James. It is a member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information on Capitol Securities and its holistic, client centered, platform and services. www.capitolsecurities.com or call Brad Kimball, National Business Development Director at (857) 343-2316. [email protected]

