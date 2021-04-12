Capitol Securities Welcomes E.B. Bartlett to our Wilmington, North Carolina Regional Office

RESTON, Va., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capitol Securities Management, Inc. is pleased to welcome Edwin Clary ("E.B.") Bartlett to our Wilmington, North Carolina Regional Office. E.B. joins Capitol from Merrill Lynch where he was a Senior Financial Advisor. E.B. has a master's and bachelor's degree from East Carolina University. He holds FINRA Series 7, and 66 licenses.

E.B. specializes in holistic investment advice and retirement planning which he feels he can more successfully deliver on Capitol's - Raymond James based client and advisor-based platform.

E.B. will be in Capitol's Wilmington, NC office located in Lumina Station at 1900 Eastwood Rd Unit 5, Wilmington, North Carolina 28403 Telephone: 910-239-9220. His contact information is [email protected] . (910) 367-1450.

About Capitol Securities Management, Inc.

Capitol Securities Management, Inc. is a Mid-Atlantic based, regional brokerage and investment advisory firm with locations from New England to Florida. Capitol has been serving the needs of its clients and advisors since 1985. Capitol Securities has a clearing relationship for its clients' accounts, products, services, and technology with Raymond James. It is a member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information on Capitol Securities and its holistic, client centered, platform and services: www.capitolsecurities.com or call Brad Kimball, National Business Development Director at (857) 343-2316. [email protected]

