Capitol Securities Welcomes former Stifel advisors Stuart Knobel and R. Carter Knobel to their new Anderson, SC independent office

RESTON, Va., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Capitol Securities Management, Inc. is pleased to welcome Stuart J. Knobel, Founder, R. Carter Knobel, President and Cheryl H. Lombardi, SR Branch Sales Assistant, collectively ("Knobel Investments") to the firm. Stuart has 47 years of experience, Carter has 24 years, and Cheryl 19 years of industry experience most recently with Stifel. They will continue to be located at 114 E. Benson St. on Anderson's Court House Square, where they have been for the last 10 years.

About Capitol Securities Management, Inc.

Capitol Securities Management, Inc. is a Mid-Atlantic based, privately owned regional brokerage and investment advisory firm with locations from New England to Florida and has been serving the needs of its clients and advisors for over 30 years. Capitol Securities has a clearing relationship for its clients' accounts, products, services and technology with Raymond James. It is a member of FINRA and SIPC. Additional information at Capitol Securities.com.

SOURCE Capitol Securities Management, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.capitolsecurities.com

