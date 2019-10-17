Capitol Securities Welcomes Jason Goodhue to its new Glastonbury, CT Branch Office

RESTON, Va., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Capitol Securities Management, Inc. is pleased to welcome Jason A. Goodhue to the firm. Jason has 13 years of experience in the financial service industry. He holds FINRA Series 7 and 63 licenses and is a graduate of Syracuse University.

Jason is located in the Glastonbury Ct office, located at 11 Naubuc Ave, Glastonbury CT 06033 and can be reached at 860-781-8310 or jgoodhue@capitolsecurities.com

Assisting Jason is Rona Silversmith who has over 13 years' experience on Raymond James platforms as well as previous experience with Wachovia Securities. Rona can be reached at rsilversmith@capitolsecurities.com.

.About Capitol Securities Management, Inc.

Capitol Securities Management, Inc. is a Mid-Atlantic based, privately owned regional brokerage and investment advisory firm with locations from New England to Florida and has been serving the needs of its clients and advisors for over 30 years. Capitol Securities has a clearing relationship for its clients' accounts, products, services and technology with Raymond James. It is a member of FINRA and SIPC. Additional information at Capitol Securities.com.

SOURCE Capitol Securities Management, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.capitolsecurities.com

