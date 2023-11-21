Capitol Securities Welcomes The Arthur W. Wood, Wealth Management Division and its advisors, representatives, and clients

News provided by

CAPITOL SECURITIES MANAGEMENT, INC

21 Nov, 2023, 16:21 ET

BOSTON, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Capitol Securities Management, Inc. is pleased to welcome Arthur W. Wood, Wealth Management Division and its advisors, representatives and clients to the company.

Arthur W. Wood, a Boston firm dating back to 1899, has transferred their Wealth Management Division to Capitol Securities. Both firms have a Clearing and Custody arrangement with Raymond James Financial. CSM thanks the Raymond James RCS Division for their assistance in this seamless transition.

Continue Reading

With the new group, Capitol Securities assets under advisement, administration and or management will now exceed $7.2  Billion.

Capitol Securities would also like to thank Don McCarthy, CEO of Arthur W. Wood, who will stay with the AWW and continue to run their Institutional and Research Divisions.

About Capitol Securities Management, Inc.
Capitol Securities Management, Inc. is a Mid-Atlantic based, regional brokerage and investment advisory firm with locations from New England to Florida and has been serving the needs of its clients and advisors since 1985. Capitol Securities has a clearing relationship for its clients' accounts, products, services, and technology with Raymond James. It is a member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information on Capitol Securities and its holistic, client centered, platform and services. www.capitolsecurities.com or email Tina French at [email protected].

SOURCE CAPITOL SECURITIES MANAGEMENT, INC

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.