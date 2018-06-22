Capitol/UMe To Release Neil Diamond - Hot August Night III On August 17, 2018

Diamond's noted concert performance and onstage musical prowess is in full evidence on Hot August Night Ill, which features 33 songs including 31 greatest hits. Clocking in at over 2 hours and 20 minutes in length, Hot August Night Ill will be released in multiple audio/video configurations, including 2CD, 2CD + 1DVD, and 2CD + 1Blu-ray, as well as digital and download options. The multidisc set's accompanying video content contains rare behind-the scenes footage with both the band and the crew, showcasing the undeniably palpable energy surrounding Diamond's return to this most historic venue.

Following the 2012 shows at The Greek, Billboard Magazine said of Diamond's performance, "His voice remains powerful and accurate; he reaches towards the baritone register for emphasis, just as he did in the 70's. ...he never falters in delivering every line with conviction."

From the fine acoustic twang of "Forever in Blue Jeans" to the pure Americana swing of "Kentucky Woman" to the eternal sing-along sunshine of "Sweet Caroline" to the raw emotionality of "I Am…I Said" to the welcoming arms of "America,'' Hot August Night Ill cements Diamond's mastery of the live stage and his unique connection with audiences the world over.

Released in December 1972, the original Hot August Night - the title of which was culled from the opening line to one of Diamond's most celebrated tracks, 1969's "Brother Love's Travelling Salvation Show" - captures a magical performance on the evening of one of his ten sold-out shows at the Greek that August. Of these nights, Robert Hilburn of The Los Angeles Times declared, "His 1972 Hot August Night stand at the Greek remains among the most celebrated series of shows by a mainstream pop-rock performer ever in Los Angeles."

Throughout his illustrious and wide-ranging career, Neil Diamond has sold over 130 million albums worldwide and has dominated the charts for more than five decades with 38 Top 40 singles and 16 Top 10 albums. He has achieved record sales with 40 Gold albums, 21 Platinum albums and 11 Multi-Platinum albums.

A Grammy Award-winning artist, Diamond is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the Songwriters Hall Of Fame, and has recently received The Johnny Mercer Award and the Sammy Cahn Lifetime Achievement Award, two of the highest honors bestowed upon songwriters. Diamond's many other achievements include a Golden Globe Award, 13 Grammy nominations, ASCAP Film and Television Award, Billboard Icon Award, American Music Award and 2009's NARAS's MusiCares Person of the Year Award. In 2011, Diamond received the prestigious Kennedy Center Honor for his lifetime of contributions to American culture.

And now, with the endless dynamic enthusiasm that's apparent all throughout Hot August Night III, Neil Diamond once again sweetly proves that good times never seemed so good.

Neil Diamond HOT AUGUST NIGHT III [2CD, 2CD+1DVD, 2CD+1BD, Digital Download]

Disc 1

1. Overture

2. Soolaimon

3. Beautiful Noise

4. Forever in Blue Jeans

5. Love On The Rocks

6. Hello Again

7. September Morn

8. Play Me

9. Shilo

10. Red, Red Wine

11. You Got To Me

12. Girl, You'll Be A Woman Soon

13. Thank The Lord For The Night Time

14. Cherry, Cherry

15. Kentucky Woman

16. Solitary Man

17. Glory Road

18. Chelsea Morning

19. I'm A Believer

20. Happy Birthday Rose

21. Cracklin' Rosie

Disc 2

1. And The Grass Won't Pay No Mind

2. Pretty Amazing Grace

3. We

4. Stones

5. You Don't Bring Me Flowers

6. Holly Holy

7. Morningside

8. Crunchy Granola Suite

9. Sweet Caroline

10. Sweet Caroline – Reprise

11. I Am…I Said

12. Walk Off

13. America

14. Brother Love's Travelling Salvation Show

15. I've Been This Way Before

16. Walk Off

17. Band Bows

18. Audience Exit

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/capitolume-to-release-neil-diamond---hot-august-night-iii-on-august-17-2018-300670767.html

SOURCE Capitol/UMe