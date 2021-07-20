Caplan & Tamburino Attorneys Named to 2021 Super Lawyers®, Rising Stars

MINNEAPOLIS, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based in Minneapolis, Caplan & Tamburino Law Firm is celebrating the selection of three of its attorneys to either 2021 Super Lawyers® or Rising Stars, developed by Thomson Reuters subsidiary Super Lawyers®.

The 2021 honorees were listed as follows for their work in Minneapolis, Minnesota:

Allan H. Caplan (Selected to Super Lawyers® 1996-2005, 2007-2010, 2014-2021)

(Selected to Super Lawyers® 1996-2005, 2007-2010, 2014-2021) Criminal Defense



Criminal Defense: DUI/DWI



Criminal Defense: White Collar

Joseph P. Tamburino (Selected to Super Lawyers® 2000-2021; Rising Stars 1998-1999)

(Selected to Super Lawyers® 2000-2021; Rising Stars 1998-1999) Criminal Defense



Criminal Defense: DUI/DWI



Criminal Defense: White Collar

Lis M. Carlson (Selected to Rising Stars 2017-2021)

Criminal Defense



Criminal Defense: DUI/DWI

Please note: Super Lawyers® showcases top-rated mid- to late-career attorneys, while only skilled early career attorneys are recognized in Rising Stars.

These annual guides are designed to act as vetted legal directories for those seeking counsel in over 70 practice areas from coast to coast. Thus, the selection process is rigorous, involving a Super Lawyers®-conducted review and a peer review. With no more than 5% and 2.5% of all U.S attorneys recognized in the Super Lawyers® and Rising Stars guides, respectively, each year, the selection of three attorneys at one firm is rare and worth celebrating.

At Caplan & Tamburino Law Firm, each of these attorneys has fought tirelessly to protect the rights of their clients in criminal defense and personal injury cases. They never shy away from a case, no matter how high the stakes may be. As part of the trial law firm's attorney team, they have contributed to both its national acclaim and groundbreaking case results.

Caplan & Tamburino Law Firm represents its Minneapolis clients in the criminal and civil justice systems. Schedule a free consultation or learn more about the award-winning firm at caplantamburino.com. To find out more about Super Lawyers® and Rising Stars, visit superlawyers.com.

SOURCE Caplan & Tamburino Law Firm, P.A.

Related Links

https://www.caplantamburino.com

