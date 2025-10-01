Caplin & Drysdale Welcomes Former Senior IRS Official Carolyn Schenck

WASHINGTON, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- After a distinguished 19-year career at the IRS, Caplin & Drysdale is pleased to welcome Carolyn Schenck to our Washington, D.C. office as a Member in our Tax Disputes & Tax Litigation practice group. At the IRS, Ms. Schenck served as the first-ever National Fraud Counsel and Senior Level Counsel (Offshore) in the Office of the Chief Counsel and held other positions with Counsel focused on tax controversy matters.

Carolyn Schenck, Member of Caplin & Drysdale

During Ms. Schenck's two decades in public service, she directed high-impact enforcement, compliance, and litigation programs at the IRS, and partnered extensively with the Department of Justice on major financial fraud initiatives and cases. She was responsible for supervising a number of prominent and significant IRS enforcement initiatives, and she is nationally recognized for her deep expertise in civil and criminal tax controversy, tax fraud, digital assets, and matters involving complex financial crimes. Ms. Schenck brings a unique blend of litigation and policy experience to the firm.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Caplin & Drysdale," said Ms. Schenck. "The firm's outstanding reputation and the depth of talent among its attorneys makes this an exciting next chapter. I've long since respected the professionalism and skill of the lawyers here, and I look forward to working alongside them."

"After such a notable career at the IRS, we are delighted to welcome Carolyn to the team," said Niles A. Elber, a senior tax controversy Member of the firm. "Her expertise and extensive government experience adds extraordinary experience and talent to our excellent team, enabling us to continue to provide efficient and sophisticated tax advice to our clients in the U.S. and around the world."

At Caplin & Drysdale, Ms. Schenck will assist corporations, individuals, families, trust companies, and tax professionals with criminal and civil tax enforcement and compliance matters. Specifically, she will help clients navigate compliance issues before IRS involvement, and advice clients on civil examinations, summons and subpoena matters, tax and penalty issues, sensitive audits and fraud cases, criminal tax investigations, and related litigation.

