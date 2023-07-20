CAPLYTA: An Oral, Once-Daily Medicine Approved to Treat Schizophrenia in Adults - Drug Insights and Market Forecasts 2019-2022 & 2023-2032

DUBLIN, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "CAPLYTA Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2032" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

"This "CAPLYTA Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2032" report provides comprehensive insights about CAPLYTA for schizophrenia in the seven major markets.

A detailed picture of the CAPLYTA for schizophrenia in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan for the study period 2019 -2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the CAPLYTA for schizophrenia.

The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the CAPLYTA market forecast analysis for schizophrenia in the 7MM, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in schizophrenia.



Drug Summary



CAPLYTA is an oral, once-daily medicine approved to treat schizophrenia in adults (42mg/day). The mechanism of action of CAPLYTA in schizophrenia treatment is unknown. However, the efficacy of CAPLYTA could be mediated through a combination of antagonist activity at central serotonin 5-HT2A receptors and postsynaptic antagonist activity at central dopamine D2 receptors.

It is being developed to treat bipolar depression and behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders; CAPLYTA has not been demonstrated to be safe and effective in these areas.



Dosage and Administration



The recommended dosage of CAPLYTA is 42 mg once daily. The drug is administered orally with food, and dose titration is not required.



Mechanism of Action



The mechanism of action of lumateperone in schizophrenia treatment is unknown. However, the efficacy of lumateperone could be mediated through a combination of antagonist activity at central serotonin 5-HT2A receptors and postsynaptic antagonist activity at central dopamine D2 receptors.

In-depth CAPLYTA Market Assessment



This report provides a detailed market assessment of CAPLYTA for schizophrenia in the seven major markets, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2023 to 2032.



CAPLYTA Clinical Assessment



The report provides the clinical trials information of CAPLYTA for schizophrenia covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.



Scope of the Report

A comprehensive product overview including the CAPLYTA description, mechanism of action, dosage and administration, research and development activities in schizophrenia.

Elaborated details on CAPLYTA regulatory milestones and other development activities have been provided in this report.

The report also highlights the CAPLYTA research and development activities in schizophrenia across the United States , Europe and Japan .

, and . The report also covers the patents information with expiry timeline around CAPLYTA.

The report contains forecasted sales of for schizophrenia till 2032.

Comprehensive coverage of the late-stage emerging therapies for schizophrenia.

The report also features the SWOT analysis with analyst views for CAPLYTA in schizophrenia.

Report Highlights

In the coming years, the market scenario for schizophrenia is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence CAPLYTA dominance.

Other emerging products for schizophrenia are expected to give tough market competition to CAPLYTA and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of CAPLYTA in schizophrenia.

The in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of CAPLYTA from 2023 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the CAPLYTA in schizophrenia.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. CAPLYTA Overview in Schizophrenia

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Clinical Development

2.2.1. Clinical studies

2.2.2. Clinical trials information

2.3. Regulatory Milestones

2.4. Other Developmental Activities

2.5. Product Profile



3. Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)



4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies)



5. CAPLYTA Market Assessment

5.1. Market Outlook of CAPLYTA in Schizophrenia

5.2. 7MM Analysis

5.2.1. Market Size of CAPLYTA in the 7MM for Schizophrenia

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1. Market Size of CAPLYTA in the United States for Schizophrenia

5.3.2. Market Size of CAPLYTA in Germany for Schizophrenia

5.3.3. Market Size of CAPLYTA in France for Schizophrenia

5.3.4. Market Size of CAPLYTA in Italy for Schizophrenia

5.3.5. Market Size of CAPLYTA in Spain for Schizophrenia

5.3.6. Market Size of CAPLYTA in the United Kingdom for Schizophrenia

5.3.7. Market Size of CAPLYTA in Japan for Schizophrenia



6. SWOT Analysis



7. Analysts' Views



8. Appendix



