CAPMETRO selects Perrone Robotics, WSP, TTI, and Clever Devices to bring autonomy to bus yards

Oct. 9, 2023

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Perrone Robotics, a global leader in automated vehicle technology, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership with WSP, a leading engineering, environment, and professional services consultancy, Texas Transportation Institute (TTI), Texas A&M mobility research focusing on workforce planning and impacts, and Clever Devices, a technology innovator in transportation solutions. Together, they are embarking on a transformative project to automate a 40-foot bus for automated yard operations in Austin, Texas, in collaboration with the Capital Metropolitan Transportation Authority (CapMetro).

As urban mobility evolves at an unprecedented pace, this exciting venture represents a significant step towards enhancing the efficiency and safety of bus operations for all major metropolitan areas.

Automated bus yard operations, a crucial component of modern transit systems, will revolutionize how buses are stored, operated, and charged. This project aims to demonstrate how automated technology can streamline bus yard operations, reduce costs, and enhance safety, ultimately benefiting passengers, employees, and the environment.

Key Highlights of the Collaboration:
Perrone Robotics' Expertise: Perrone Robotics brings its world-class expertise in automated vehicle technology to the table. With years of experience and a track record of successful deployments, Perrone Robotics will utilize its revolutionary TONY System to deploy the automated vehicle system.

WSP's Engineering Excellence: WSP, a globally recognized leader in engineering and professional services, will provide vital engineering support throughout the project. Their deep industry knowledge and commitment to sustainability align perfectly with the goals of this endeavor.

Clever Devices' Innovative Solutions: Clever Devices specializes in cutting-edge technology solutions for transportation. They will contribute their expertise in connected vehicle systems and data analytics to optimize automated yard operations.

TTI: A diverse, interconnected group of 700 professionals, students and support staff from 38 different countries. TTI staff are recognized state, national and international leaders known for their credibility, technical expertise and reputation for objectivity. TTI also plays a key role in educating the next generation of transportation professionals, training students in the laboratory and classroom.

"This collaboration represents a significant milestone in advancing automated vehicle technology," said Paul Perrone, CEO of Perrone Robotics. "We are excited to partner with WSP, Clever Devices, TTI and CapMetro to pioneer automated bus yard operations for 40-foot battery electric buses. This project showcases the potential of automated technology to revolutionize the public transit sector and contribute to a more sustainable future."

Severin Skolrud, Vice President Transit & Rail at WSP, added, "WSP is committed to shaping the future of transportation. Joining with industry-leading partners like Perrone, Clever Devices, and TII makes these advancements available today. We look forward to working together on this project and creating a more efficient and safe bus yard for all of our customers."

The project is set to commence in Q4 2023 and will be conducted at a dedicated testing facility in Austin, Texas. The results of this innovative endeavor are expected to have far-reaching implications for the future of public transportation. By pioneering automated yard operations, Perrone Robotics, WSP, Clever Devices, TTI, and CapMetro are paving the way for a more efficient, sustainable, and customer-centric transit system in Austin and beyond.

 Perrone is a leading provider of fully automated vehicle systems. The company delivers mobility excellence via TONY® (short for "TO Navigate You"), a vehicle independent retrofit kit for use in the automated transit of people and goods in geo-fenced and localized operations. TONY embeds inside any vehicle type or model, for any job application to provide a complete "artificial driver" solution that brings full autonomy in a safety certifiable framework. Proven, piloted, and in commercial production, Perrone automated systems help commercial, municipal, and governmental customers increase transportation efficiencies, enhance safety, and accelerate zero-emission electric vehicle deployment. The company also offers a portfolio of existing turnkey automated shuttles and vehicles pre-integrated with the TONY AV-Retrofit kit.

