Cap'n Crunch Expands Fleet of Flavors with Two New Discoveries

But that's not all, Crunch crew. Heading to a barbecue? A fireworks show? The beach? Your couch? Bring the sweet taste of crunch berries wherever you go this summer with Cap'n Crunch's Red, White & Blue Crunch, named for its red, white and blue color, of course. Beware – it's only hanging around for a limited time, so steer yourself to the cereal aisle before it goes out with the summer tides.

Join me on a flavor adventure and uncover more about these new treasures:

The Crunch is calling. So, I must away!

Cap'n Horatio Magellan Crunch

About Cap'n Crunch

Cap'n Crunch has been a mainstay in the cereal aisle since it was first introduced in 1963. Owned by The Quaker Oats Company, a unit of PepsiCo, Inc., the ready-to-eat cereal brand features five varieties including Original, Crunch Berries, Peanut Butter Crunch, OOPS! All Berries, and Cotton Candy Crunch in addition to many limited edition flavors. For more information, please visit www.capncrunch.com, Facebook.com/capncrunch or @realcapncrunch.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $64 billion in net revenue in 2018, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 22 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of the business. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

