Cap'n Crunch is Helping NYC Commuters "Crunch-a-tize" Their Morning Routine with the Cap'n's Commute

Beginning August 9 through August 11 from 8 - 11 a.m. ET, fans in New York City will have an opportunity to Crunch-a-tize their morning commute aboard an S.S. Guppy-inspired commuter ferry ride that will make stops at these five ports around Manhattan and Brooklyn:

Pier 11 at Wall St.

Pier 16 at South Street Seaport

East 34th St. in Manhattan

N. Williamsburg at N. 6th St. and Kent Ave

Battery Park City at Vesey St. and North End Ave

"When balancing work, family and everything in between, it's easy to get lost in the monotony of the day-to-day. That's why Cap'n Crunch is on a mission to help bring joy to everyday moments around the breakfast table and beyond, including the morning commute," says Kristin Kroepfl, Vice President and CMO of Quaker Foods North America. "The Cap'n's Commute gives fans a unique opportunity to disrupt some of the everyday sameness with a little adventure and unrivaled crunch where they least expect it."

Passengers aboard the Cap'n's Commute will be able to enjoy beats by a local DJ, play board games, discover fun Cap'n Crunch design features and photo opportunities throughout the boat, grab some coffee at the coffee bar, and, of course, enjoy a variety of Cap'n Crunch products all complementary with entry.

Registering for the Cap'n's Commute is free, but space is limited! Those 18 and older can reserve seats by visiting www.CapnsCommute.com. Children under 18 can attend but must be accompanied by a parent or guardian (limit one child per parent/guardian). A select number of seats will be available for walk-up attendance each day but booking in advance is highly recommended to secure a seat.

Crunch fans outside the New York City area can still get in on the Cap'n's Commute fun with a chance to win the limited-edition Cap'n's Commuter Capsule. Cap'n Crunch partnered with American modern pop artist Chad Cantcolor to develop a capsule that includes a pair of custom-painted sneakers, t-shirt, bucket hat, and a bandana with designs that give the iconic Cap'n Crunch and his crew a modern pop twist.

For a chance to win the limited-edition Cap'n's Commuter Capsule, Crunch fans who follow @RealCapnCrunch on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram can enter the sweepstakes by replying to the sweepstakes post with the required hashtag #CapnsCommuteSweepstakes between August 3 and August 11. The sweepstakes post will go live on August 3 and the sweepstakes will end on August 11 at 11:59 p.m. CT. See official rules at www.CapnsCommute.com for complete details on how to enter. No purchase is necessary and you must be 18 or older to enter. Limit of one entry per person per social platform.

About Cap'n Crunch

Cap'n Crunch has been a mainstay in the cereal aisle since it was first introduced in 1963. Owned by The Quaker Oats Company, a unit of PepsiCo, Inc., the ready-to-eat cereal brand features five varieties including Original, Crunch Berries, Peanut Butter Crunch, OOPS! All Berries, and Chocolate Caramel Crunch in addition to many limited-edition flavors and snack offerings like Cap'n Crunch's Crunch Mega Berries Snack Pouches, Oops! All Berries Mega Pouches and Cap'n Crunch Treats. For more information, please visit www.capncrunch.com, Facebook.com/capncrunch or follow us on Twitter or Instagram @realcapncrunch.

About the Quaker Oats Company

The Quaker Oats Company, headquartered in Chicago, is a unit of PepsiCo, Inc., one of the world's largest consumer packaged goods companies. For more than 140 years, Quaker's brands have served as symbols of quality, great taste and nutrition. Quaker® Oats, Quaker® Rice Cakes and Quaker Chewy® Granola Bars are consumer favorites. For more information, please visit www.QuakerOats.com, www.Facebook.com/Quaker or follow us on Twitter and Instagram @Quaker.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated $70 billion in net revenue in 2020, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lays, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with PepsiCo Positive (pep+). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

