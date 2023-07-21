Cap'n Crunch Set Sail for San Diego to Unveil New Uniform Featuring Fourth Stripe

While Cap'n Crunch has always had the honor of being a Cap'n to his Crunch Crew aboard the S.S. Guppy, his old jacket featured sleeves with three stripes instead of a true captain's jacket which boasts sleeve with four stripes. Now, he's proud to show off his new four-stripe look that will accompany him through all the crunchtastic adventures to come.

"With the celebration of Cap'n Crunch's 60th birthday this year, we thought it was only fitting to commemorate his epic 60 years of tasty adventures with a fresh new look," says Kristin Kroepfl, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Quaker Foods North America at PepsiCo. "What better way to unveil the beloved Cap'n Crunch's new four-striped look than with his cosplaying Crunchmates around one of the most iconic pop culture events of the year?!"

Ahead of the live unveiling, observant fans spotted teasers of Cap'n's refreshed, four-stripe jacket around San Diego and on Cap'n Crunch's Instagram and Twitter channels over the past few days. Fans can check out the Cap'n's new look on the latest Cap'n Crunch Cereal Boxes, Treat Bars, and more, rolling out now in stores nationwide. For more information, and to check out the latest product innovations, visit CapnCrunch.com.

About Cap'n Crunch

Cap'n Crunch has been a mainstay in the cereal aisle since it was first introduced in 1963. Owned by The Quaker Oats Company, a unit of PepsiCo, Inc., the ready-to-eat cereal brand features five varieties including Original, Crunch Berries, Peanut Butter Crunch, OOPS! All Berries, and Chocolate Caramel Crunch in addition to many limited-edition flavors and snack offerings like Cap'n Crunch's Crunch Mega Berries Snack Pouches, Oops! All Berries Mega Pouches and Cap'n Crunch Treats. For more information, please visit www.capncrunch.com, Facebook.com/capncrunch or follow us on Twitter or Instagram @realcapncrunch.

About the Quaker Oats Company

The Quaker Oats Company, headquartered in Chicago, is a unit of PepsiCo, Inc., one of the world's largest consumer packaged goods companies. For more than 140 years, Quaker's brands have served as symbols of quality, great taste and nutrition. Quaker® Oats, Quaker® Rice Cakes and Quaker Chewy® Granola Bars are consumer favorites. For more information, please visit www.QuakerOats.com, www.Facebook.com/Quaker or follow us on Twitter and Instagram @Quaker.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $86 billion in net revenue in 2022, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

SOURCE Cap’n Crunch

