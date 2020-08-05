CAPNA® Systems Releases New Multi-Solvent Alcohol Recovery System

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CAPNA® Systems, a pioneer in ethanol extraction equipment, announced that it has completed the design and fabrication of a groundbreaking multi-solvent evaporation system capable of separating up to three solvents within a single solution. Named the ARES-ms™ (Alcohol Recovery Evaporator System - multi-solvent), it has a unique ability to separate up to three solvents within a single solution, enabling customers to save time and lower overall processing costs.

The ARES-ms™ has been engineered to precisely separate solvents commonly used in cannabinoid remediation HPLC processes (ethanol, acetone, methanol, water, etc.). Pure solvents allow the user to run a true gradient system within chromatography columns instead of a stepwise method which can be very costly in terms of labor and materials.

The ARES-ms innovative design produces ultra-pure recovered solvents which aid chromatographic unpredictable process stability while protecting cycle runs from carryover and cross-contamination. Additionally, the purity of the solvents produced by the ARES-ms™ helps maintain a system's equilibrium state and decreases cycle times. Simply stated, this system will increase efficiency while decreasing total operation costs.

The extraction industry is currently facing challenges to meet the increasing market demand for THC remediated products. In keeping with CAPNA® Systems' mission to use scientific solutions to empower the globe, the new ARES-ms™ offers innovative solutions to many of the challenges facing this fast-growing industry as well as any other industry requirements related to solvent separation and/or purification.

"Solvents are one of the largest consumable expenses on any processor's books. We are addressing that issue and are providing additional money saving solutions," said Gene Galyuk, co-founder and chief technical officer. "By bringing this innovative product to the market, we continue to advance our leadership position and forward-looking views to deliver what customers need today."

For more information about ARES-ms™, contact [email protected] or call 661-263-4329.

CAPNA® Systems is a pioneer in extraction equipment manufacturing and a research facility based in Los Angeles, California. The company's mission is to empower the globe with advanced scientific solutions and to change the way people live their lives. Every model in the CAPNA® Systems portfolio combines flawless stainless-steel built quality with a patented closed-loop system that delivers an efficiency rate of over 99% with no need for post-processing — making the throughput higher than any other competitor, ethanol or otherwise. For more information, visit www.capnasystems.com.

©2020, CAPNA® is a registered trademark of CAPNA® Fabrication Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE CAPNA Systems