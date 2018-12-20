Capp & Co Acquires Koru Predictive Hiring

LONDON, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Capp & Co. Limited, a global leader in strength-based talent assessment, announces today that it has completed its acquisition of Seattle-based Koru Careers, Inc.'s predictive hiring business. With the addition of Koru's assessment of the Koru7™ Impact Skills and its predictive hiring platform, Capp is now able to provide enterprise employers with the ability to assess a wider range of work-related strengths and predict the fit of job applicants using machine learning and AI technologies. With this acquisition, Capp further establishes its US presence and opens its New York City head office at 450 Lexington Avenue in January 2019.

"We help employers to create a better aligned, motivated and - most importantly - more productive workforce," said Dr. Alex Linley, CEO and co-founder of Capp & Co. "Koru's predictive hiring technology and deep expertise in soft skills will enable us to assess a new set of performance strengths such as grit, rigor and curiosity, and provide further insights for our customers with best of breed predictive analytics."

Capp's products and services help employers to attract, select and develop talent using in-house proprietary algorithms and validation data.

"Our vision has always been to level the playing field for job seekers by providing access to opportunity based on a person's capabilities, while helping employers hire the best fit talent," said Kristen Hamilton, CEO and co-founder of Koru. "As part of Capp, Koru's assessment and analytics products will be supported and enhanced by their incredibly talented team and will have broader global reach."

The Koru product will continue to be offered to current and new customers and will be rebranded to Capp over the next year. Capp's US headquarters will be in New York and Koru will be supported by a distributed team in Seattle and New York; Sydney, Australia; and London and Birmingham, UK.

About Capp & Co

Founded in 2005, Capp has spent the past 13 years designing new and better ways of assessing people. At the heart of our product offering is our 'Strengths' methodology' which has been developed by our CEO Alex Linley, a leading expert in the field of Positive Psychology. Capp work with clients across the entire candidate and employee life cycle. From attracting the very best talent to supporting more experienced individuals seek out their next career move, we continually provide new and innovative products and solutions which deliver exceptional results for our partner organizations. We deliver our solutions globally, supported by our teams across the US, Australia and the UK.

About Koru

Headquartered in Seattle, Koru is the leader in predictive hiring based on what really drives performance. Based on the Koru7™Impact Skills (Grit, Rigor, Impact, Teamwork, Curiosity, Ownership and Presence), Koru identifies the predictors of performance and develops models to assess fit of applicants in jobs. Koru is mobilizing the "Grit over Grades" revolution with some of the world's leading enterprises. Koru was founded by veteran entrepreneur Kristen Hamilton, co-founder at Onvia and COO of World Learning, and Josh Jarrett, formerly of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and McKinsey & Company.

SOURCE Capp & Co. Limited

Related Links

https://www.capp.co

