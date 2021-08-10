Cappello's Gives Freedom to Keto Eaters with Introduction of the World's First Ketogenic Certified Frozen Pizza

DENVER, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cappello's , the frozen foods trailblazer that thoughtfully develops flavorful and nutritionally relevant meals, unveils the very first line of Keto Certified pizzas. Cappello's roster of low net carb pizzas delights as it combines authentic pizza taste and texture with easy cook times and intentional nutrition such as healthy fats and high fiber.

While the keto category continues to grow at lightning speed with increasing evidence around the benefits of the diet as it pertains to weight loss, type 1 & 2 diabetes, metabolic syndrome, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and epilepsy, current low carb options do not deliver on the taste of a classic pizza in a way that satisfies without compromise. That's where Cappello's comes in. By creating nutrient-dense, low net carb pizza that exceeds expectations on taste and texture, anyone can enjoy real pizza without the carbs.

Although Cappello's has traditionally made almond flour the star of its grain-free creations, this line of plant-forward pizzas introduces a new lead ingredient, turnips! It happened when Cappello's infinite love of pizza met a finite list of carb-conscious ingredients like turnips, almond flour, cage-free eggs and flaxseed. The end result is a low net carb pizza breakthrough! Cappello's is the first consumer packaged goods brand to identify and leverage the magic of turnips in a frozen meal. Compared to other root vegetables, the small but mighty turnip is low in carbohydrates but nutrient dense in fiber, iron, omega 3 fatty acids, vitamin C, vitamin B and calcium. This unique formulation makes for truly delicious pizza with a nutritional punch that surpasses the needs of today's consumer, especially those on a low carb diet.

Cappello's is known for creating delectable, better-for-you foods that rival the classics and this newfound range of Keto pizzas is no exception. With only 4 grams of net carbs per each third, the Keto Pizza Crust is a blank canvas for pizza artistry allowing consumers to dream up keto-friendly creations. Whole Milk Mozzarella Keto Cheese Pizza makes craving keto easy with its crispy crust, melty full fat mozzarella and just 9 grams of net carbs per half a pizza. Keto Buffalo Ranch topped with Roasted Cauliflower bends consumers' minds as much as their taste buds with a craveworthy combination of zesty buffalo sauce and creamy ranch, while also making cauliflower a standout ingredient on top of the pizza as opposed to a crust-only component. This topped option comes with all the flavor and just 8 grams of net carbs per half a pizza. All pizzas are a good to excellent source of fiber which contributes to gut health, aids digestion and reduces bloating, thereby leaving pizza lovers feeling energized. Whether you are committed to keto, or just a fan of darn good food, Cappello's line of Keto Certified pizzas is here to steal a pizza your heart.

"Not only do these delicious pizzas meet the basic nutritional desires of keto enthusiasts, keto diet dabblers, general low-carb seekers, and health-conscious consumers, they are also intentionally crafted to satisfy the consumer the way a classic slice of pizza would," said Ben Frohlichstein, co-Founder and co-CEO of Cappello's. "Our country has a love for pizza baked into our cultural DNA and our team at Cappello's has taken inspiration from that and from those trying to do something better for themselves through their diet."

Families excited to enjoy Cappello's Keto Pizza can pick up the Keto Pizza Crust and topped pizza varieties in their new black box packaging for $7.99 and $10.99 at Whole Foods Market and select Kroger Flags including Mariano's, Ralphs, Fry's and Smith's or online at https://cappellos.com/collections/pizza for $10 and $13. Also, stay on the lookout as Cappello's has just revealed the latest addition to their almond flour ravioli line, Butternut Squash Ravioli, a dairy-free, heavenly option for fans of stuffed pastas. To learn more about Cappello's and to keep up with brand news, please visit www.cappellos.com or check out the brand's Instagram page at Instagram.com/Cappellos .

About Cappello's

Friends and Co-founders Ben Frohlichstein and Stacey Marcellus had always shared a love for cooking and feeding people. After Ben and Stacey had parallel experiences working on farmlands, they were inspired to bring a new kind of food into the world that was filled with nutritionally relevant ingredients, and tastes and textures that rivaled the classics. And thus, the world's first almond flour pizzas, pastas and cookie doughs were born. Today, Ben and Stacey lead a team of spirited food lovers, guiding Cappello's on its mission to set a new standard for frozen foods that shift the prepackaged paradigm in a sustainable direction focused on simple, real foods. For more information, please visit www.cappellos.com and Instagram.com/Cappellos .

