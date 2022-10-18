A High-Fiber, High-Protein Ode to Pizza Lovers Has Arrived from the Brand Focused on Utilizing Real Food Ingredients in Every New Innovation

DENVER, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cappello's is proud to debut its newest perspective on pizza, Low Carb Lifestyle Uncured Pepperoni Pizza. The brand has meticulously chosen a list of simple, real-food ingredients that turn the pizza paradigm on its head and deliver true pizza taste and texture. This low carb, high-nutrition option is the ultimate find for Keto enthusiasts, Keto diet dabblers, general low carb seekers, and pizza lovers alike this National Pizza Month.

Cappello's introduces the future of Low Carb Pizza just in time for National Pizza Month.

While trendy eating habits such as vegan are on the decline within the frozen entree set, keto / low carb foods continue to grow by 10% within the category. Even given that growth, low carb, frozen pizza has yet to be thoughtfully developed, until now. Cappello's has discovered the breakthrough for creating a low carb option that delivers on real pizza taste and texture without compromising on convenience or nutrition. This brand is the first CPG team to identify and utilize the magic of turnips in a frozen meal. This small but mighty vegetable brings fiber, iron, vitamin E, and antioxidants to each slice of this delectable pizza. With the addition of the Low Carb Lifestyle Uncured Pepperoni to Cappello's premium black box line of pizzas, the brand continues to rethink the frozen aisle in a bigger way, showcasing its obsession with creating the best-tasting foods with the cleanest ingredient ledgers possible.

Pepperoni is America's favorite pizza topping and accounts for 33% of sales within the frozen pizza category. Thanks to Cappello's, those who strive to eat less carbs can enjoy the Low Carb Lifestyle Uncured Pepperoni guilt free since it comes in at just 6g of net carbs per serving and is packed with a nutritional punch of healthy fats and protein. This pizza is also rich in fiber which aids low carb eaters with digestion, gut-health, bloating, and feeling energized. Cappello's has figured out the missing link in any low carb diet - pepperoni pizza.

"Our team of creators flipped the script on how we look at low carb pizza and have created a truly special offering that's nutrient-dense and mind-blowingly delicious," said Ben Frohlichstein, co-Founder and CEO of Cappello's. "Carb conscious consumers are everywhere and this new option gives them something to get excited about every time they pass the frozen pizza aisle."

Pizza lovers excited to enjoy Cappello's Low Carb Lifestyle Uncured Pepperoni can pick up their black boxes for $12.99 in-store nationwide at Whole Foods Market and regionally at King Soopers. It will also be available online https://cappellos.com/collections/pizza for $13.00. To learn more about Cappello's and to keep up with brand news, please visit www.cappellos.com or visit the brand's Instagram page Instagram.com/Cappellos.

Friends and Co-founders Ben Frohlichstein and Stacey Marcellus had always shared a love for cooking and feeding people. After Ben and Stacey had parallel experiences working on farmlands, they were inspired to bring a new kind of food into the world that was filled with nutritionally relevant ingredients, and tastes and textures that rivaled the classics. And thus, the world's first almond flour pizzas, pastas and cookie doughs were born. Today, Ben and Stacey lead a team of spirited food lovers, guiding Cappello's on its mission to set a new standard for frozen foods that shift the prepackaged paradigm in a sustainable direction focused on simple, real foods. For more information, please visit www.cappellos.com and Instagram.com/Cappellos.

