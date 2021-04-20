Cappello's reinvigorates the dated ravioli category with the introduction of the world's first grain-free offering

DENVER, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cappello's , the company that has been valiantly reinventing the frozen aisle with its grain-free, nutritionally relevant creations for the last 10 years, is unveiling a first-of-its-kind entrée to the market. Starting today, on the brand's 10 year anniversary, ravioli lovers can rejoice as they find two delicious, almond flour varieties in the frozen aisle of Whole Foods Market locations across the country. Now, that's amore!

Cappello's continues to go beyond the moniker of grain-free as the brand reshapes the frozen food paradigm in a more sustainable direction focused on simple, real-food ingredients that never compromise on taste or texture. The food innovators saw their opportunity to reenergize the outdated ravioli space by developing a thoughtfully developed option, coupled with best-in-class, gourmet flavor that everyone can enjoy, no matter their dietary restrictions. Although Cappello's products cater to those with dietary restrictions, the brand is rethinking food in a bigger way, obsessed with creating the best tasting foods with the cleanest ingredient ledgers possible.

These tasty packages of pasta come in two frozen-fresh, restaurant-quality choices: Five Cheese is a savory blend of ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan, fontina and asiago cheeses for a perfect bite of cheesy goodness, while Spinach & Cheese features fresh pops of spinach paired with creamy and decadent ricotta cheese. Each pillowy ravioli is made using Cappello's signature almond flour pasta that has become a favorite amongst foodies and families alike. Both of the raviolis contain meticulously chosen ingredients including cage-free eggs, and almond flour. Each of these new offerings are nutrient-dense, packed with 16-17g of protein per serving and healthy fats, making these raviolis as functional as they are flavorful.

Like all Cappello's pastas, these works of edible art give consumers the conveniently quick cook times that they've come to love from the brand, ready in under 8 minutes and a brand new way to enjoy Cappello's gluten- and grain-free pasta. This groundbreaking new product is already creating buzz within the natural foods community and has been honored as a finalist in the NEXTY Awards during this year's Expo West virtual event from May 24-27. The winners will be announced at the beginning of the virtual occasion with judges already saying this about the almond flour ravioli, "It takes a creative commitment to innovation to produce pasta this good without grain."

"For 10 years, Cappello's continues to set the new standard for frozen-fresh foods devoted to taste and nutrition. With the introduction of our raviolis, this is a flavorsome experience unlike any other that brings this Italian classic into 2021 with our nutritionally relevant offering," said Ben Frohlichstein, co-Founder and co-CEO of Cappello's. "As a brand committed to bringing truly unique and thoughtful innovation to life, we are exhilarated to share our dishes that will be savored across all family tables."

In honor of the brand's proud tradition of feeding people and doing it well over the last 10 years, Cappello's is donating $10,000 to Conscious Alliance , the philanthropic organization on a mission to end childhood hunger nationwide.

Families excited to enjoy Cappello's Almond Flour Ravioli can pick up their boxes for $9.99 in Whole Foods Market stores nationwide and beginning May 11th, the raviolis will be available online at www.cappellos.com/pasta for $11.00. Also, stay on the lookout as Cappello's will be debuting a dairy-free ravioli option later this summer. To learn more about Cappello's and to keep up with brand news, please visit www.cappellos.com or visit the brand's Instagram page Instagram.com/Cappellos .

About Cappello's

Friends and Co-founders Ben Frohlichstein and Stacey Marcellus had always shared a love for cooking and feeding people. After Ben and Stacey had parallel experiences working on farmlands, they were inspired to bring a new kind of food into the world that was filled with nutritionally relevant ingredients, and tastes and textures that rivaled the classics. And thus, the world's first almond flour pizzas, pastas and cookie doughs were born. Today, Ben and Stacey lead a team of spirited food lovers, guiding Cappello's on its mission to set a new standard for frozen foods that shift the prepackaged paradigm in a sustainable direction focused on simple, real foods. For more information, please visit www.cappellos.com and Instagram.com/Cappellos .

