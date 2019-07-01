DENVER, Colo., July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cappello's, maker of grain-free, frozen-fresh, paleo-friendly foods, announces the addition of seven new almond-based, nutritionally dense creations to its line-up of naturally grain free and delightfully delicious offerings. The Cappello's family of products will now include the world's first Almond Flour Pizzas, the first ever Almond Flour Spaghetti, Sweet Potato Gnocchi and Double Chocolate Cookie Dough.

Cappello’s Sets a New Standard in the Frozen Aisle With Seven Brand New Products

Cappello's continues to innovate in frozen pizza, pasta and cookie dough with its carefully crafted recipes led by its hero ingredient – almond flour. Setting a new standard for all frozen foods, Cappello's thoughtful, consumer-focused line extensions balance gourmet quality with sensible nutrition.

The new product line-up will include:

Almond Flour Pizza (All varieties are $12 excluding the Naked Pizza which is $9 ): Featuring the cleanest ingredient profile on the market, the WORLD'S FIRST almond flour pizza harnesses the abundant proteins, fiber and healthy fats found in nutrient-dense almonds to create an irresistible grain-free work of edible art. This better-for-you pizza collection can easily crisp up the competition with its under 15-minute cook time. Available in four varieties: Naked, Whole Milk Mozzarella Cheese, Uncured Pepperoni and Italian Sausage with Roasted Red Peppers.

"At Cappello's we are passionate about ensuring that uncompromisingly great tasting, nutritionally relevant foods are accessible to all that are seeking a gourmet eating experience, regardless of dietary restrictions," said Ben Frohlichstein, Cappello's Co-founder and Co-CEO. "As fervent believers in a grain-free lifestyle, we want all of our consumers to experience the benefits these types of foods can have on our health, including reducing inflammation, increasing energy and cognitive function, reducing symptoms of auto-immune disorders and nurturing a healthy gut."

To match these flavorsome, epicurean creations, the brand itself has gone through an evolution of its own. With the intention of transforming the world's perception of frozen food, the Cappello's Crew is reimagining and innovating on everything from the food itself, to the packaging, and beyond. In doing so, Cappello's is looking to create a relationship with shoppers through visual storytelling that brings people closer to good food. Now incorporating mouthwatering photography on the box, Cappello's refreshed packaging inspires consumers to try the real-ingredient foods held within. The brand's website has also been enhanced and features beautiful new product imagery that captures the brand's obsession with quality and divinely chosen ingredients. The look and feel of the refreshed designs across packaging and the website are an ode to the same beloved charm that comes with every Cappello's purchase.

"As a company whose own culture believes that excellence is a key ingredient, not an optional garnish, our internal team pushed to elevate the food styling and photography on the new packaging to fully emulate our quality-obsessed, reinvented classics inside each box," said Jason Frohlichstein, Cappello's Creative Director. "Evolving all of our touchpoints through creativity in design thinking, strategy and copywriting, we reinforced the emotional connection we have with our core followers."

All new Cappello's items will be available in-store and online starting today. For more information on Cappello's, please visit www.cappellos.com.

About Cappello's

Friends and Co-founders Ben Frohlichstein and Stacey Marcellus had always shared a love for cooking and feeding people. After Ben and Stacey had parallel experiences working on farmlands, they were inspired to bring a new kind of food into the world that was filled with nutritionally relevant ingredients, and tastes and textures that rivaled the classics. And thus, the world's first almond flour pizzas, pastas and cookie doughs were born. Today, Ben and Stacey lead a team of spirited food lovers, guiding Cappello's on its mission to set a new standard for frozen foods that shift the prepackaged paradigm in a sustainable direction focused on simple, real foods. For more information, please visit www.cappellos.com and Instagram.com/Cappellos.

