Cappfinity and NSCS to help thousands of students build career readiness skills with new partnership

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 10,000 students a year will be given free access to career readiness support through a new partnership between HR tech company, Cappfinity, and The National Society of Collegiate Scholars (NSCS).

The initiative will give NSCS premium members unlimited access to Cappfinity's Virtual Experience and Engagement platform (VEE). A market first, VEE provides learners with a self-paced learning journey including customized, unbiased work simulations, strengths feedback and interactive training exercises to build the vital skills in demand by top employers.

On completion, an accreditation is awarded that learners can include on their resume and share with future employers to show they are 'Certified Career Ready.'

NSCS Executive Director, Scott Mobley, spoke about the partnership:

"As an organization committed to recognizing and elevating high-achieving students from all backgrounds, we are delighted to be able to share Cappfinity's VEE platform with our membership. The combination of realistic work simulations and developmental resources adds real value at a time when students are preparing for a competitive and challenging job market, enabling them to start their careers with confidence."

Cappfinity Co-founder, Nicky Garcea, explained what the company hopes to achieve with VEE:

"We are delighted to be working with NSCS to bring VEE to their membership. We recognize the impact the pandemic has had on those who are about to enter the world of work and the partnership with NSCS will help us to reach and support more students. Through VEE, learners will benefit from free, unlimited access to practical tools and resources they can use to develop career readiness skills and connect with real job opportunities."

ABOUT THE NATIONAL SOCIETY OF COLLEGIATE SCHOLARS (NSCS)

The National Society of Collegiate Scholars (NSCS) is an honors organization that recognizes and elevates high-achieving first-and-second year student. With its three pillars of scholarship, leadership and service, NSCS is proud to provide career and graduate school connections, leadership and service opportunities and gives out more than a million dollars in scholarships (often with multiple recipients per award), awards and chapter funds annually. NSCS has 300+ chapters nation-wide and nearly two million lifetime members globally. NSCS is a 501(c)(3) registered nonprofit, certified member of the Association of College Honor Societies, member of the National Collegiate Honors Council, American Association of Community Colleges, and 100 percent FERPA compliant, per an independent review by AACRAO.

ABOUT CAPPFINITY

Cappfinity is the global leader in strengths-based hiring, providing award-winning recruitment and development solutions to forward-thinking companies. Cappfinity was founded in 2005 by Dr Alex Linley, a leading expert in positive psychology and Nicky Garcea, psychologist and strengths expert.

We partner with our clients to create consumer-grade experiences, improve quality of hire, enhance efficiency and increase productivity, retention and diversity. Our teams in the US, UK, Ireland and Australia are proud to be working with more than 200 organizations and millions of individuals in service of our shared purpose – Strengthening the World.

