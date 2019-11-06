Cappfinity Disrupts US Recruitment Market With Game-changing Approach to Candidate Assessment

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cappfinity, global leader in strengths-based assessment, is bringing Capptivate to the US as the next step in the company's global expansion.

Underpinned by Cappfinity's pioneering strengths-based methodology, the Capptivate platform delivers a customized experience for every user, serving a bespoke combination of bias-free assessments across different roles, functions and levels – all perfectly aligned with your brand and messaging.

Following more than 15 years of continued success in the UK market, with overwhelmingly positive feedback, employers have been able to enjoy enormous successes, such as seeing their application processes shorten by hours alongside significant reductions in cost per hire. Candidate experience has also been tremendously positive with 98% of candidates saying their assessment experience was engaging and informative.

The decision to make Capptivate available to the US market follows a period of sustained growth for Cappfinity, with Accenture, GSK, Barclays, HSBC and Bechtel now amongst an ever-expanding list of global clients.

An investment of $17.6m by Education Growth Partners in March 2018 was the catalyst for the expansion, with the acquisition of Koru's predictive hiring business in November the same year, further cementing the company's position as a global leader in talent solutions.

Cappfinity opened the doors to its New York office in January 2019 with a new US team including Jim Duddy, John Hassett and Sue Samiljan - who share a background in scaling talent solutions at LinkedIn - working alongside former Associate Vice-President of Career Services at NYU, Trudy Steinfeld, to shape the proposition for the US market.

CEO, Dr Alex Linley, spoke about the successful expansion:

"We're delighted at the positive reception our products have received in the US and we're excited to introduce Capptivate to the market. Grounded in our unique mix of strengths-based assessment, data science, technology and human insight, Capptivate enables candidates to experience a realistic job preview in an environment that encourages them to reveal their true selves, while organizations gain a bias-free process that supports diversity and inclusion goals along with insight to help them assess the candidate's fit with the team and company culture – a win-win."

For more information please visit www.cappfinity.com

SOURCE Cappfinity

Related Links

https://www.cappfinity.com/

