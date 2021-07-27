Cappfinity Expands to the US and Launches Tempo for Fast and Fair Recruiting amid Hiring Surge

NEW YORK, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Strengths-based talent recruiting and development solutions provider Cappfinity today announced its expansion to the U.S. and launch of Tempo, a new pre-interview assessment designed to help organizations accelerate inclusive recruiting amid an unprecedented hiring surge across the U.S. The Bureau of Labor Statistics recently reported 8.1 million open jobs in the U.S., the highest amount since the bureau began tracking the data in December 2000.

"While the current race for talent in the U.S. poses some challenges, it's also an opportunity to replace decades of ineffective hiring practices with more inclusive recruiting methods that accelerate hiring, reduce cost per hire, and support an organization's goals," said Cappfinity CEO and Co-Founder Dr. Alex Linley. "Strengths-based assessments and approaches ensure a standardized recruiting process that levels the playing field for all candidates. Now with Tempo, organizations can identify the most qualified candidates according to their specific needs within minutes."

Tempo accelerates the recruiting process, requiring minimum candidate input while providing maximum candidate insight for the recruiter. It does this by honing in on the most relevant elements of four talent predictors—skills, experience, personality, and strengths. Tempo also captures both the candidate's ability and desire to perform a task—critical to a particular role. Tempo delivers a rich overview of a candidate, which allows recruiters to quickly identify the most promising applicants, thereby all but eliminating candidate drop-off. Candidates also receive a summary, which can be used to prepare for other upcoming interviews.

Since 2005, Cappfinity's team of scientists and consultants have assisted emerging global organizations with filling talent gaps, increasing inclusive hiring, improving employee engagement, and developing leaders, including:

HSBC through its Skills of the Future program, which aims to promote career paths in international banking to candidates from underrepresented populations

program, which aims to promote career paths in international banking to candidates from underrepresented populations FourBlock, a non-profit using Cappfinity to help veterans and military spouses demonstrate their strengths to hiring managers

"Cappfinity is instrumental in supporting our mission to prepare veterans and military spouses in their transition from military service to meaningful civilian careers," said Lisa Stern, Ed.D., SHRM-CP, Director of Program Impact & Assessment for FourBlock. "With Cappfinity, our program participants can learn more about their unique strengths, as well as how to apply them in the job seeking and interviewing process for greater success in achieving their full potential."

About Cappfinity

Cappfinity is the global leader in strengths-based and science-backed recruiting, hiring, and talent development solutions. Since 2005, Cappfinity has assisted forward-looking organizations with diversifying and revitalizing their workforces through recruiting, onboarding, talent development, VR experiences, and more. With teams in the U.S., UK, Ireland and Australia, Cappfinity is proud to be working with 200+ organizations and millions of individuals in service of our shared purpose – Strengthening the World.

