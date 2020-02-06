Cappfinity Launches New Digital Career Guide Backed by Data From 85 Countries

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cappfinity introduces its game-changing Strengths Profile Career Guide to the US market next week, helping organizations, coaches, educators and individuals identify potential career matches using strengths data gathered over 15 years from 60,000 users across 85 countries.

The digital Career Guide will form part of the company's award-winning Strengths Profile product, an online strengths assessment that gives users a unique profile revealing realized and unrealized strengths, learned behaviors and weaknesses.

Drawing from a database of 43 carefully selected sectors, the online Career Guide will recommend the top 6 industry sectors based on an individual's realized strengths, and top 2 sectors based on their unrealized strengths.

As the first of its kind, the Career Guide is eagerly anticipated by Strengths Profile's diverse client base and has widespread appeal - from individuals exploring potential future career paths and career coaches guiding clients, to Career Services advising students and HR managers mapping talent.

Head of Strengths Profile, Trudy Bateman, spoke about the science behind the Career Guide:

"We wanted to provide a guide that supports reflections or a career conversation, providing guidance on areas of work that individuals would not only be good at but enjoy. Powered by analytics from Strengths Profile, we know what strengths people are using in different roles and which strengths people who are highly engaged have. It's a game changing conversation starter about your future which has already been cited as bold, valuable and a perfect match."

Cappfinity CEO, Dr Alex Linley, talked about the US launch,

"Following on from the successful launch of our Capptivate assessment platform in the US, we're delighted to launch our Strengths Profile Career Guide. Grounded in data science and underpinned by our unique strengths methodology, the guide stands out in the market by offering insight that isn't available through other tools and platforms."

To celebrate the global launch, Cappfinity is giving you the chance to experience the Career Guide for yourself on launch day, February 10. To register for your free profile email marketing@cappfinity.com.

Strengths Profile is a Cappfinity product, to find out more visit www.cappfinity.com and www.strengthsprofile.com

