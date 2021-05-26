Cappfinity Partners with FourBlock to Support Veterans and Military Spouses

The new partnership will provide FourBlock veteran and military spouse program participants with unlimited access to Cappfinity's Virtual Experience and Engagement platform

NEW YORK, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cappfinity, the global leader in strengths-based assessment and development today announced a partnership with FourBlock, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to supporting veterans and military spouses in their transition from military service to meaningful civilian careers. This new partnership will provide the FourBlock community with unlimited access to Cappfinity's Virtual Experience and Engagement platform (VEE), an online platform that combines self-assessment and strengths-based discovery with customized work simulations and exercises to help learners develop in-demand strengths.

Through VEE, participants in FourBlock's Veteran and Military Spouse Career Readiness Programs will have the opportunity to learn more about their individual strengths, values, and preferences, and how to apply those in the civilian workforce. Participants will receive a custom snapshot of their unique strengths and have access to a dynamic self-paced learning journey, work simulations, and interactive training exercises. VEE also provides exposure and experience to the civilian work environment through a practice job simulation module. The partnership will further enhance FourBlock's existing Career Readiness Program by helping veteran and military spouse program participants translate their strengths, management experience, and leadership as well as soft skills to hiring managers in the civilian workforce.

"Veterans and military spouses both bring a unique and varied set of experiences and talents with them to the workplace," said Michael Abrams, founder of FourBlock. "Now with VEE, our community has another powerful resource that can accelerate their transition to meaningful civilian careers." Cappfinity and FourBlock will work closely together to ensure that the FourBlock community can take full advantage of the personal insights, learning styles, development components and work simulations within VEE. As part of the partnership launch, Cappfinity will lead hands on training on the platform for FourBlock team members during Military Awareness Month in May.

Representatives from Cappfinity and FourBlock kicked off the partnership earlier this month by participating in DEI NOW: Building an Inclusive Workforce , a panel discussion to advocate for and widen the discussion on inclusive workplaces. "We're excited to partner with FourBlock. Veterans and military spouses reflect every race, gender, experience, education, ability, technical competency. Now is the time for recruiters and hiring managers to include them as a part of an organization's recruiting, retention, and DEI goals. Veterans and military spouses are an untapped pool that can fuel their talent pipelines" said Nicky Garcea, cofounder and chief customer officer at Cappfinity.

ABOUT CAPPFINITY

Cappfinity is the global leader in strengths-based hiring, providing award-winning recruitment and development solutions to forward-thinking companies. Cappfinity was founded in 2005 by Dr Alex Linley, a leading expert in positive psychology and Nicky Garcea, psychologist and strengths expert. We partner with our clients to create consumer-grade experiences, improve quality of hire, enhance efficiency and increase productivity, retention and diversity. Our teams in the US, UK, Ireland and Australia are proud to be working with more than 200 organizations and millions of individuals in service of our shared purpose – Strengthening the World.

ABOUT FOURBLOCK

FourBlock is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to supporting veterans and military spouses in their transition from military service to meaningful civilian careers. Now in its 10th year, FourBlock's flagship Veteran Career Readiness Program is taught by corporate executives in major cities across the U.S. and now serves more than 600 transitioning veterans annually. To learn more about how FourBlock is equipping veterans and military spouses to successfully transition to meaningful civilian careers, visit fourblock.org or contact [email protected].

