Cappfinity Steps Up Support For Talent Leaders With Newly Expanded Leadership Team

These appointments are timely given the growing talent acquisition and retention concerns among talent leaders across the US. According to Cappfinity's Future Strong 2021 report: "Candidates face a highly competitive job market but also the challenge of being amongst the first to navigate new virtual hiring processes. It is vital we build career confidence by providing accessible support and a level playing field."

Leaders aiming to attract diverse talent, minimize turnover, and develop executives can look to Cappfinity's full suite. According to Gartner's HR Priorities survey, "talent leaders are facing increased hiring and recruitment challenges due to the global pandemic…68% of respondents were concerned about securing talent with the capacity to build on skills and competencies."

Cappfinity is talent acquisition leaders' trusted partner in recruitment, assessment, development, and leadership. "We have worked alongside talent leaders at Accenture, GSK, Sky Media, and a host of others on their strategic talent needs. Our expanded sales and marketing team in the US will help us accelerate our work with clients aiming to attract and develop talent that possess a powerful mix of strengths, skills, and experience," said Nicky Garcea, Co-Founder and Chief Customer Officer, Cappfinity.

