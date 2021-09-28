Cappfinity's Nicky Garcea Named Among TAtech's 100 Most Influential TA Thought Leaders

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cappfinity today announced Co-founder and Chief Customer Officer Nicky Garcea, a pioneer in strengths-based recruiting and talent development, and a proponent in helping organizations find unrepresented talent, was recognized by TAtech in its list of 100 Most Influential TA Thought Leaders.

Ms. Garcea will be a guest on TAtech's new Career Makers interview series, modeled after The Actor's Studio, on September 28, 2021 at 11 a.m. EST. To view the program live, register here or access the archived episode here.

Nicky Garcea has over 20 years of experience championing positive psychology in the workplace through her research, writing, speaking engagements, and Cappfinity's portfolio of solutions. As co-host of Future Strong, a LinkedIn Live Series with career and workplace expert Lindsay Pollak, she has helped generate thoughtful discussion and debate on the latest trends in early career recruiting, employee engagement, inclusive hiring, and more. Future Strong guests include talent leaders from a wide variety of sectors and organizations such as Accenture, Netflix, Latham & Watkins, Liberty Mutual, and Greylock Partners.

"I am so honored to have been named alongside so many of the people I know and respect in TAtech's list of 100 Most Influential TA Thought Leaders," said Cappfinity Co-founder and Chief Customer Officer Nicky Garcea. "Today's Great Resignation has presented us with an opportunity to help talent leaders fill openings with candidates that bring unique strengths, skills, and experiences. Now is the time to transform the workplace and embrace new ways of thinking when it comes to talent acquisition and development."

Nicky sits on several boards and committees, including the National Association of Colleges and Employers, Principles Committee, and Future Talent Council, Advisory Board on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

The TAtech 100 list celebrates the men and women who are truly setting the agenda for innovation and understanding in talent acquisition strategy, management, and technology. It is compiled by TAtech, the Association for Talent Acquisition Solutions, a trade association of organizations that provide technology-based recruiting solutions.

About Cappfinity

Cappfinity is the global leader in strengths-based and science-backed recruiting, hiring, and talent development solutions. Since 2005, Cappfinity has assisted forward-looking organizations with diversifying and revitalizing their workforces through recruiting, onboarding, talent development, VR experiences, and more. With teams in the U.S., UK, Ireland and Australia, Cappfinity is proud to be working with 200+ organizations and millions of individuals in service of our shared purpose – Strengthening the World.

