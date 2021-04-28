Capping More Than 18 Months of Growth, Southern Management Corporation Relaunches as Heights Finance

The rebrand will also afford the company an opportunity to relaunch its services and target a broader range of consumers, offering a more comprehensive suite of financial products and solutions. Heights Finance will continue to invest heavily in upgrading its online presence, while enhancing the exceptional personalized service for which each of its legacy brands is known. These legacy brands include Covington Credit, Southern Finance, Quick Credit and Heights Finance.

SMC acquired the original Heights Finance, previously based in Peoria, Ill. in December of 2019. Since that time, SMC and Heights have been working together to operate as a single, best-in-class consumer lender. Under the unified Heights Finance brand, the company and its more than 1300 team members will serve customers across 11 states through more than 400 local neighborhood branches, creating greater opportunities for both customers and employees.

"While we continue to invest heavily in the technology needed to ensure quick loan processing and online convenience, we are first and foremost connected to each of the neighborhoods we serve through our brick-and-mortar locations," said Heights Finance CEO Doug Clark. "We believe in meeting our customers where they are, treating them fairly and making it easy to do business with us. Most importantly, however, we've grown because we build relationships, becoming trusted advisors who help our hardworking customers along their financial journey."

The company has earned a remarkable 4.9 Trustpilot customer rating, indicating a level of customer satisfaction higher than most financial services organizations.

New product and loan offerings will be piloted and rolled out to all locations over the next several months. The company will also continue to aggressively recruit and hire new associates to fill positions in IT, data management and customer service in areas across the country, with the greatest concentration of growth in Upstate S.C.

For more information on Heights Finance, please check out this video or visit HeightsFinance.com.

About Heights Finance

Based in Greenville, S.C., with offices and branch locations in the states of Ala., Ga., Texas, Okla., S.C., Wis., Ill., Mo., Ind., Ky. and Tenn., Heights Finance offers short- and long-term personal loans designed to help hardworking Americans get the money they need quickly. The company is a proud member of the American Financial Services Association (AFSA) and currently has a 4.9 Trustpilot customer rating.

