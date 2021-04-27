CAPQ™ System: The Only Deep Learning/AI Vision Inspection System for Bottled Beverages

The CAPQ™ System's AI-powered 360-degree inspection helps improve bottling efficiency. Tweet this

"The CAPQ System uses vision tools that identify upstream issues by capturing more runtime data on production flow, which helps process engineering understand and address production problem areas," says Jim Evans, Director, Vision, Automation & Connectivity Division at Verista. "The 360-degree inspection ensures every bottle is a 'good' bottle by seeing things that can't be seen by the human eye, and inspection data and images can be recorded as necessary to assist in production improvements. The CAPQ System reveals trends and early indicators to increase operating efficiency and avoid recalls."

The turnkey system, with a robust human-machine interface, has a low cost of ownership and reduces or eliminates bottlers' dependency on bottle dryers. Plus, the system's AI-based False Reject Suppression Technology lowers costs by reducing scrap and rejection.

About Verista

Verista offers transformative compliance, automation, validation, and packaging solutions to leaders in the pharmaceutical and life sciences, nutrition and supplements, food and beverage, and manufacturing industries. Verista was launched in 2020 by bringing together three trusted firms: Clarke Solutions, Covex LLC, and Acquire Automation. Verista acquired Hawkins Point in 2021. Verista's customers consistently trust the company's 500+ experts to deliver consistent, safe, and high-quality results. Verista, a holding of private equity firm Lightview Capital, is based in Fishers, Indiana, and Wayne, Pennsylvania. For more information, visit www.verista.com.

About Lightview CapitalTM

Lightview Capital is a leading private equity firm focused on providing its portfolio companies deep industry knowledge, insightful experience, and active resources to unlock growth and drive value. Lightview Capital's approachable investment style combines deep operational and financial experience with an entrepreneurial spirit that delivers measurable results. For more information, visit https://lightviewcapital.com/.

