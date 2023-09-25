Capra Bank Opens in Lubbock with Familiar, Local Team

LUBBOCK, Texas, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Capra Bank is proud to announce the opening of a full-service branch in Lubbock, Texas at 7710 Milwaukee Ave, Suite 400. Banking operations will officially commence on September 25th, 2023.

Left to right- Matt Graves- EVP Commercial Banking, Tim White- EVP Commercial Banking, Greg Garland- President

Over recent years the national and Texas banking landscape has evolved and consolidated resulting in the acquisition of community banks and loss of personal service. Capra Bank seeks to serve Lubbock as a true community bank providing banking without compromise by offering industry-leading technology for consumers and businesses with personal service and a local team.

Capra Bank's team is comprised of seasoned bankers and familiar names within the West Texas banking landscape. With an intimate knowledge of the Lubbock area and decades of combined banking experience, Capra Bank's team has a proven track record of success creating growth and prosperity in the region. This team includes:

Greg Garland , President

, President Tim White , Executive Vice President, Commercial Banking

, Executive Vice President, Commercial Banking Matt Graves , Executive Vice President, Commercial Banking

, Executive Vice President, Commercial Banking Dustin Wylie , Senior Vice President, Commercial Banking

, Senior Vice President, Commercial Banking Colton Glasscock , Senior Vice President, Commercial Banking

, Senior Vice President, Commercial Banking Jared Townsend , Senior Vice President, Commercial Banking

, Senior Vice President, Commercial Banking Monica Castillo , Senior Vice President, Commercial Card

, Senior Vice President, Commercial Card Kathy McDowell , Senior Vice President, Private Banking/Marketing

, Senior Vice President, Private Banking/Marketing Vince Vasquez , Senior Vice President, Treasury Management

, Senior Vice President, Treasury Management Kimberly Munoz , Vice President, Treasury Management

, Vice President, Treasury Management Jared Wilkerson , Vice President, Private Banking

, Vice President, Private Banking Lindsay Ramirez , Assistant Vice President, Private Banking

, Assistant Vice President, Private Banking Cassandra Hensley , Assistant Vice President, Commercial Banking

"It's a pleasure to be a part of a financial institution that will allow us to do what we do best and that is serve our customers and the community," said Garland, President of Capra Bank. "We have assembled a team of the best bankers in the Lubbock area with the goal of contributing to community's growth and helping our customers reach new heights in their business and personal lives,"

Capra Bank invites the Lubbock community to visit the new branch and experience the Capra Bank difference.

About Capra Bank

Capra Bank is a full-service community bank that serves the financial needs of communities in Iowa and Texas. With an array of products and services, Capra Bank stives to fulfill the financial needs of businesses and individuals while providing exceptional service, a local banking team, and industry-leading technology. Visit www.caprabank.com or call (888) 332-2772 for more information. Capra Bank is Member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender.

SOURCE Capra Bank