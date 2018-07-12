CAPREIT Announces Establishment of 'CAPREIT Cares' Program

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CAPREIT, a fully-integrated real estate operating company responsible for the ownership and management of more than $5 billion of multifamily assets, today announced the establishment of the CAPREIT Cares program, a charitable giving platform designed to give back to the neighborhoods CAPREIT serves.

The program encourages residents and employees to become involved in various charitable activities surrounding CAPREIT communities across the country. The platform also helps bring community activities to low-income residences across the portfolio.

"We want to go beyond simply owning and managing apartment communities, and we're extremely excited to implement a program that can truly make a difference," said Steve Fettig, vice president of West Coast operations for CAPREIT. "We're determined to provide resources for the community in a positive and upbeat way, whether it consists of our employees and residents volunteering time to a worthy local cause, a financial contribution or by providing an outlet for the youth at our affordable communities."

An example of the CAPREIT Cares program in action will be found Sept. 22 in Houston, where employees of Canal Place apartments will collect donations for St. Jude's hospital at a Houston Astros game. The Canal Place team, which partnered with St. Jude's for the event, will be stationed at Minute Maid Park and will collect donations, pass out T-shirts to the hospital's St. Jude Run/Walk participants and provide encouragement at the start and finish line.

In April, CAPREIT hosted its 25th anniversary Manager's Conference. Part of the conference was a CAPREIT Cares activity in partnership with the United Way of Central Maryland, where over 150 CAPREIT participants from around the country helped fill backpacks with toys for needy children.

Another facet of the program is taking place throughout the summer at Thomas Paine Square Apartments, an affordable community in San Francisco. Daily activities through the program include daily breakfasts, adult exercise classes, youth games, youth afternoon computer time, bingo, movie times slotted for kids and adults, tie-dye shirt activity and a back-to-school event. Thomas Paine also hosted an August Community Cookout that included a jumpy house, DJ, dancing, balloons and food.

"We've always been community-minded and enjoyed giving back," said Miguel Gutierrez, chief operating officer for CAPREIT. "The CAPREIT Cares program celebrates and encourages giving, which was already happening organically among our employees and residents. The program enables us to enhance our philanthropic efforts in more of an official capacity and further spread the word to our residents and team members. We look forward to not only being a good neighbor, but one that genuinely makes a positive impact."

As one of the nation's leading housing companies since its inception in 1993, CAPREIT has been involved in more than 200 multifamily communities, representing more than 40,000 rental homes housing more than 100,000 residents. CAPREIT is focused on the implementation of a savvy acquisition strategy, innovative financial structures, and a professional property management style based on resident satisfaction and retention, as well as asset preservation and enhancement. Today, CAPREIT maintains its mission to create value-added growth through strategic acquisitions, continuing to capitalize on multifamily housing opportunities. The company currently owns and/or manages approximately 15,000 apartment units in over 20 U.S. states and is actively seeking to grow its multifamily footprint throughout the continental United States.

