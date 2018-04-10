CAPREIT Announces Grand Opening of Nelson Kohl Apartments

"Nelson Kohl's design and presence are distinctive in a St. Charles neighborhood that is already brimming with culture and an artistic flare," said Andrew Kadish, president of CAPREIT. "We're ecstatic for the opportunity to manage this wonderful community in a wonderful city, and we look forward to providing an unmatched resident experience in the area. The location is incredible with its multitude of options within walking distance."

As part of the Station North Arts and Entertainment District, the community sits within minutes of a wide variety of art galleries, music venues, movie theaters, cafés, restaurants and cultural options. Nationally prominent Maryland Institute College of Art is within a half-mile, and additional neighborhood attractions include Charles Theatre, Milk & Honey Market, yoga outlet Asana Roots, and distinctive cuisine options such as Bottega, Pen & Quill and Tapas Teatro.

Situated at 20 East Lanvale Street across from Penn Station, the community will feature a gallery wall highlighting local artists on the first floor. The art will reflect the neighborhood by incorporating themes from Charles North's storied cultural past. In addition, many of Nelson Kohl's resident events will be geared toward arts, music and theater. The community will also be in the center of the action for the annual Artscape Baltimore Festival each summer.

Nelson Kohl consists of studio, one- and two-bedroom homes with various floor plans. Community amenities include a rooftop terrace with breathtaking views of Baltimore, sky lounge, library, contemporary lobby and gallery, fitness center, digital package room, onsite parking and dog run. Residents also have access to bike storage.

Apartment interiors feature open floor plans with plank-style flooring, oversized windows, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, 42-inch custom cabinetry, in-unit washers and dryers, spacious closets, free cable/high-speed internet and tile flooring and brushed-chrome fixtures in bathrooms.

As one of the nation's leading housing companies since its inception in 1993, CAPREIT has been involved in more than 200 multifamily communities, representing more than 40,000 rental homes housing more than 100,000 residents. CAPREIT is focused on the implementation of a savvy acquisition strategy, innovative financial structures, and a professional property management style based on resident satisfaction and retention, as well as asset preservation and enhancement. Today, CAPREIT maintains its mission to create value-added growth through strategic acquisitions, continuing to capitalize on multifamily housing opportunities. The company currently owns and/or manages approximately 15,000 apartment units in over 20 U.S. states and is actively seeking to grow its multifamily footprint throughout the continental United States.

