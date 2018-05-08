CAPREIT Promotes Two to Corporate Vice President Positions

"Dawn and Danielle are invaluable pieces to CAPREIT, and each one brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and innovation to their duties within our company, as well as our communities," said Andrew Kadish, president of CAPREIT. "We couldn't think of two better, more deserving associates for these promotions. They have far exceeded expectations as strategic company leaders and managers, and I'm very pleased Dawn and Danielle will be taking on more responsibilities."

In her new role, Coggins' responsibilities will include executing the oversight and operation management of CAPREIT's entire portfolio. One of her main goals will be to promote optimal performance among property managers nationwide while providing strategic leadership and guidance for property operations, financial planning, product marketing and staff selection and management.

Coggins has been with CAPREIT for 24 years. Her former responsibilities as VP of the Mid-Atlantic Region included management and oversight of CAPREIT's property management operations and activities within the specific market. She also has a CAPS (Certified Apartment Portfolio Supervisor) designation from the National Apartment Association.

As part of her new role, Cooney will further leverage her strategic leadership and operational oversight to design and deliver strategies to improve performance of the business. She will work diligently to uphold CAPREIT's core principals and ensure the company practices uphold CAPREIT's mission and unique brand to maximize asset performance. She will also oversee a portfolio of properties and have responsibility for maximizing property and team performance.

After joining CAPREIT in 2015, Cooney brought her expertise in senior management positions in multifamily property management to her Assistant Vice President property management role, where she flexed her firm grasp of site operations, portfolio management and compliance. Her multifamily accreditations, among others, include Certified Property Manager with the Institute of Real Estate Management (IREM), where she also previously served as a chapter president.

About CAPREIT

As one of the nation's leading housing companies since its inception in 1993, CAPREIT has been involved in more than 200 multifamily communities, representing more than 40,000 rental homes housing more than 100,000 residents. CAPREIT is focused on the implementation of a savvy acquisition strategy, innovative financial structures, and a professional property management style based on resident satisfaction and retention, as well as asset preservation and enhancement. Today, CAPREIT maintains its mission to create value-added growth through strategic acquisitions, continuing to capitalize on multifamily housing opportunities. The company currently owns and/or manages approximately 15,000 apartment units in over 20 U.S. states and is actively seeking to grow its multifamily footprint throughout the continental United States.

