CAPREIT Takes Over Management of Allentown Apartments

SUITLAND, Md., Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CAPREIT, a fully-integrated real estate operating company responsible for the ownership and management of more than $5 billion of multifamily assets, today announced it has taken over management responsibilities of Allentown, an affordable apartment community located just south of the Capital Beltway about 12 miles southeast of Washington, D.C.

The recently renovated garden-style community, which features 178 apartment homes, offers prime access to Interstate 495, Andrews Air Force Base and an abundance of shopping and dining options. A sparkling swimming pool and playground are among the family-centric attractions at Allentown, which offers spacious layouts and flexible lease options.

"We're eager to provide quality housing in Prince George's County that working-class professionals can afford," said Dawn Coggins, senior vice president of property management for CAPREIT. "With Washington, D.C. a short distance to the northwest and the I-495 corridor easily accessible, the Suitland area is becoming increasingly relevant for commuters. We're thrilled to join the Suitland community and offer a comfortable living experience for our residents."

Situated at 5215 Morris Avenue, Allentown is located near Boeing Defense, US Air Force Civil Air Patrol and several high-performing schools, including Benjamin Foulous Creative & Performing Arts K-8 School. Within Suitland, local cuisine favorites include Infuse Restaurant and Bar, Topolino Restaurant, Pho Viet and Horace & Dickies Seafood.

Additional nearby attractions include JB Andrews Mall, Henson Park, Auth Village Park, Annie's Art Gallery and several local retail outlets. In addition, Washington, D.C.'s Capitol Hill is within eight miles of the community and Downtown D.C. within 11 miles.

Allentown consists of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom homes and is pet friendly. Apartment interiors fully equipped kitchens, tile floors, central air, walk-in closets, ceiling fans and private patios or balconies. Residents also have access to online rent-pay capabilities, onsite laundry facilities, surface parking and 24-hour maintenance.

Allentown marks CAPREIT's sixth community in Maryland. The company also manages Nelson Kohl (Baltimore), Barclay (Bethesda), Park Villas (Lexington Park), Villas at Greenview West (Great Mills) and St. James Terrace (Baltimore).

About CAPREIT

As one of the nation's leading housing companies since its inception in 1993, CAPREIT has been involved in more than 200 multifamily communities, representing more than 40,000 rental homes housing more than 100,000 residents. CAPREIT is focused on the implementation of a savvy acquisition strategy, innovative financial structures, and a professional property management style based on resident satisfaction and retention, as well as asset preservation and enhancement. Today, CAPREIT maintains its mission to create value-added growth through strategic acquisitions, continuing to capitalize on multifamily housing opportunities. The company currently owns and/or manages approximately 14,000 apartment units in over 20 U.S. states and is actively seeking to grow its multifamily footprint throughout the continental United States.

