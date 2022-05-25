Capresso Café TS and Infinity Plus Grinder

The Perfect Pair for Barista Quality Espresso and More

MONTVALE, N.J., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coffee lovers know that the right equipment can make a big difference in the cup. The Capresso Café TS makes it easy – a touchscreen espresso machine that produces barista quality espresso, in a small footprint at a great price. It pairs beautifully with the Capresso Infinity Plus Conical Burr Grinder that offers precision grinding of beans to bring out rich, full-bodied taste.

Grinding fresh whole bean coffee right before brewing is the first step to achieving the best tasting coffee at home. The Infinity Plus features commercial-grade solid steel conical burrs with an advanced cutting design. There are 16 clearly marked fineness settings: extra fine, fine, regular and coarse. Designed to maximize flavor and aroma, it has the slowest grinding speed in its class thanks to an innovative gear reduction motor that creates less friction and heat.

This versatile grinder can accommodate any brewing method: Turkish, espresso, drip coffee, French press, pour-over brewers, percolators, or cold brew. Advanced features include pulse grinding, safety lock and a removable upper burr for easy cleaning.

The Café TS espresso machine boasts a 15-bar stainless-steel lined ThermoBlock heating system to reliably brew espresso and delicious coffee specialties. Built to be energy-efficient, it heats water immediately before brewing, and then delivers it through the system. The Café TS quickly doses perfectly brewed espresso, while producing consistent, high-quality steam for preparing lattes and cappuccinos.

The intuitive touchscreen interface comes with four preset buttons for brewing espresso (single or double), steamed milk for flawlessly layered latte, a light layer of foam for a delightful cappuccino, or hot water for an Americano or tea. Place ground coffee or a pod into the portafilter, touch the desired button, and the Café TS will brew quickly.

The illuminated touchscreen also includes an on/off button, with a 30-minute shut-off as an energy saving feature. The 50-oz. removable water tank provides ample capacity for many beverages.

The Café TS features handsome stainless housing, with black accents, and is compact, sized to accommodate smaller spaces for apartment dwellers, or to be tucked in a corner of the counter in the kitchen or home coffee station. The Infinity Plus Conical Burr Grinder compliments the look, and they work together to elevate the coffee experience every day.

