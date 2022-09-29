Capresso froth TS For Decadent Hot Chocolate Any Way You Want It

MONTVALE, N.J., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrate the season with a toast to chocolate, with a little help from the Capresso froth TS automatic milk frother. This compact countertop appliance makes it easy to whip up frothy hot cocoa using chocolate chips, syrup, or powder.

The Capresso froth TS automatic milk frother is a compact countertop appliance that makes it easy to whip up frothy hot cocoa using chocolate chips, syrup, or powder. It can also prepare café quality frothed milk for rich cappuccinos, lattes and more. The Capresso froth TS is a simple concept with maximum versatility. With three settings - cold froth, hot froth, and hot chocolate - it can froth up to 8 ounces or heat up to 12 ounces of milk. It invites creativity, with possibilities of making decadent hot chocolate or frothy foam with any type of milk or a variety of nondairy options.

The froth TS is a simple concept with maximum versatility. It can prepare café quality frothed milk for rich cappuccinos, lattes and more. With three settings – cold froth, hot froth, and hot chocolate – it can froth up to 8 ounces or heat up to 12 ounces of milk. It invites creativity, with possibilities of making decadent hot chocolate or frothy foam with any type of milk or a variety of nondairy options.

Capresso's exclusive hot chocolate function is designed to prepare the best hot chocolate. The chocolate chips, syrup or powder can be added directly into the pitcher and will be incorporated into the milk as the beverage is prepared.

The froth TS offers simple one-button operation with illuminated control. Patented frothing technology delivers maximum milk froth at the touch of a button. The removable nonstick coated aluminum milk pitcher has a stay-cool handle and is dishwasher safe on the top rack.

Dual auto shut-off ensures safety. The unit comes with two frothing disks and one heating disk. The disks store securely in the bottom of the base, so there's always at hand when needed.

Visit the Capresso recipe blog for flavorful inspiration, including Brown Sugar Hot Chocolate, Mumbai Hot Chocolate, Hazelnut Hot Chocolate – or cold chocolate treats such as Coconut Chocolate Milk and Frothed Mud Slide – plus other delicious beverages from Vanilla and Maple Steamers to Thai Iced Tea and Key Lime Latte.

Media contact: Field Marketing & Media, [email protected], 713-869-1856

SOURCE Capresso