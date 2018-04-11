Capri EGM Provides Build-to-Suit Financing and Announces Acquisition of Global Headquarters for Syneos Health

The Syneos Health Global Headquarters is strategically located in Perimeter Park at the confluence of I-40 and I-540, in Raleigh Durham, North Carolina, adjacent to Research Triangle Park, which is anchored by North Carolina State University, Duke University, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and less than 5 minutes from RDU International Airport. The new Class A facility will serve as the Global Headquarters for Syneos Health.

Significant Facts

A Global Biopharmaceutical Solutions Leader: Syneos Health is a leading biopharmaceutical solutions organization. Syneos, includes a Contract Research Organization (CRO) and Contract Commercial Organization (CCO) and is purpose-built to accelerate customer performance to address modern market realities. Created through the merger of two industry-leading companies – INC Research and inVentiv Health – Syneos brings together more than 21,000 clinical and commercial minds with the ability to support customers in more than 110 countries.

The new build-to-suit represents best-in-class design that corporations are seeking to help them attract and retain talent and meets the flexibility standards of today's corporate users. This highly functional and efficient facility will serve as the global headquarters for Syneos Health. Long-term net lease with built-in rent growth: The long-term net lease includes contractual annual increases and provides for future expansion. The build-to-suit site was selected by Syneos Health for its location and proximity to the RDU International Airport, new infrastructure, attractive workforce, and strategic location.

Investment Management Company Comments

Shelby E. L. Pruett, Capri EGM's Co-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "This build-to-suit structure and acquisition of the Syneos Health Global Headquarters highlights Capri EGM's track record of success as an attractive and reliable source of long-term capital for developers and high credit companies. By unlocking value through creative structuring and capital efficiency, we are committed to building long-term value for our institutional and corporate partners. The build-to-suit financing and acquisition is consistent with Capri EGM's strategy of seeking to own new, high quality, first generation income-generating net lease real estate that originates from the growth and future needs of expanding tenants. Coupled with the long-term lease and the financial strength of Syneos Health, we believe that this build-to-suit acquisition will be an attractive and a solid addition to the Capri EGM portfolio."

Capri EGM

Capri EGM is a real estate investment manager focused on the build-to-suit, sale-leaseback, and net lease commercial real estate markets, providing investment programs for institutional investors and capital solutions for corporations. A venture with Capri Investment Group, Capri EGM is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Since 1992, Capri and its predecessor organizations have acquired, originated, and managed over $10 billion in commercial real estate investments directly and through entity level investments. Diversified assets managed on behalf of Capri's pension fund and other institutional investors totaled approximately$3.6 billion as of December 31, 2017. Please visit capri-egm.com for more information about Capri EGM.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Federal securities laws. The comments of Mr. Pruett and statements regarding the acquisition of the Syneos Health facility or the characteristics of the property are examples of forward looking statements. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security relating to Capri EGM or any of its entities' funds or investment vehicles. Any offer or solicitation may be made only through the delivery of a definitive Private Offering Memorandum and all information contained herein is qualified in its entirety by such Memorandum.

