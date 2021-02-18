Capri EGM Sells Life Science Real Estate Asset in PremierBoston-Cambridge Life Sciences Market

The Sanofi Genzyme building is located at 11 Forbes Road adjacent to Interstate 290. The immediate area is a location of choice for many of the world's top names in technology, pharmaceuticals, and life sciences. More than 100 life science companies are located within 10 miles of the property.

Investment Management Company Comments

Shelby E. L. Pruett, Capri EGM's Co-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Life science, logistics, and R&D corporate real estate remain high conviction themes for us and we are actively investing in these areas throughout the US in innovation-oriented markets. Our sale of the Genzyme assets was the result of our accomplishing the objectives of our business plan for this particular asset and we were happy to recycle the capital into new opportunities. We believe the pandemic has only increased the need for these types of assets and have highlighted their importance. As we look to current investments, the Boston-Cambridge market, as well as other innovation-oriented markets with leading research universities, will remain areas of focus for our investment activity as we believe these markets will continue to experience strong demand from corporations interested in participating in their local ecosystems."

Capri EGM

Capri EGM is an established real estate investment company specializing in corporate build-to-suit and sale leaseback financing and the acquisition of income generating logistics, life science, and R&D corporate real estate in high growth markets throughout the United States. Since 1992, Capri EGM's executive team and its predecessor organizations have acquired, originated, and managed over $10 billion in commercial real estate investments directly and through entity level investments. Please visit capri-egm.com for more information about Capri EGM.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Federal securities laws. The comments of Mr. Pruett and statements regarding the acquisition of the Syneos Health facility or the characteristics of the property are examples of forward looking statements. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security relating to Capri EGM or any of its entities' funds or investment vehicles. Any offer or solicitation may be made only through the delivery of a definitive Private Offering Memorandum and all information contained herein is qualified in its entirety by such Memorandum.

Capri EGM Media Contacts:

Jeff Fisher 312-805-4850

[email protected]

SOURCE Capri EGM

Related Links

http://www.capri-egm.com

