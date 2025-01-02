Capri Holdings Limited Sued for Securities Law Violations - Contact the DJS Law Group to Discuss Your Rights - CPRI

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The DJS Law Group reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Capri Holdings Limited ("Capri" or "the Company") (NYSE: CPRI) for violations of the federal securities laws.

Shareholders who bought the Company's securities between August 10, 2023, and October 24, 2024, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the firm before February 21, 2025.

CASE DETAILS: According to the complaint, Capri allegedly made false statements to the market regarding a merger with Tapestry on August 10, 2023, which could combine three competing brands: Tapestry's Coach and Kate Spade and Capri's Michael Kors brand. A federal judge granted an FTC motion to enjoin the merger on October 24, 2024. The court found that a "substantial body of compelling evidence" demonstrated that, in contrast to their public statements, the Company believed that the three brands were direct competitors in the "accessible luxury handbag market."

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, contact us to participate.

