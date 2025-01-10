Capri Holdings Limited Sued for Securities Law Violations - Investors Should Contact Levi & Korsinsky Before February 21, 2025 to Discuss Your Rights - CPRI

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Capri Holdings Limited ("Capri Holdings" or the "Company") (NYSE: CPRI) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Capri Holdings investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between August 10, 2023 and October 24, 2024. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (a) the accessible luxury handbag market is a distinct and well-defined market within the overall handbag market and understood as such by the Individual defendants, as well as by other Capri and Tapestry executives; (b) Capri and Tapestry maintained analogous production facilities and supply chains for their accessible luxury handbags that were distinct from the production facilities and supply chains used to manufacture luxury or mass market handbags, confirming that the accessible luxury handbag market is distinct from the mass market and luxury handbag markets; (c) Capri and Tapestry internally considered Coach and Michael Kors to be each other's closest and most direct competitors; (d) conversely, Capri and Tapestry did not internally consider their handbag brands to be in direct competition with luxury handbags or mass market handbags; (e) a primary internal rationale for the Capri Acquisition, the acquisition of Capri by Tapestry, was to consolidate prevalent brands within the accessible luxury handbag market so as to reduce competition, increase prices, improve profit margins, and reduce consumer choice within that market; and (f) as a result of (a)-(e) above, the risk of adverse regulatory actions and/or the Capri Acquisition being blocked was materially higher than represented by defendants.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Capri Holdings during the relevant time frame, you have until February 21, 2025 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

