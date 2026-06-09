Capriotti's Celebrates 50 Years with $5 Subs, Giveaways and More

LAS VEGAS, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Capriotti's® Sandwich Shop is turning 50, and the brand known as "Simply the Best Since 1976" is celebrating all month long! Capriotti's is inviting guests to celebrate with $5 Subs*, a new limited-time Birthday Bundt Cake, exciting giveaways, and more.

Founded in Wilmington, Delaware in 1976, Capriotti's has spent the last 50 years building a passionate fanbase through extraordinary sandwiches, quality ingredients, and genuine craftsmanship. From slow-roasted, hand-pulled turkey prepared in-house daily to iconic subs like The Bobbie®, Capriotti's has remained committed to quality, community, and doing things the right way.

To celebrate its official 50th birthday weekend on June 13–14, Rewards Members can enjoy any 8" Small Cold Sub* for only $5. From the iconic Bobbie® — voted "Greatest Sandwich in America"— to the classic Italian, Homemade Turkey, American Wagyu Roast Beef, and more, there's an extraordinary sub for every taste.

Guests can join Capriotti's Rewards online or in-shop to access the exclusive birthday offer and additional perks throughout the year.

To make the celebration even sweeter, Capriotti's is serving a limited-time Birthday Bundt Cake, a mini vanilla confetti bundt cake topped with cream cheese frosting and festive sprinkles, available throughout June at participating locations while supplies last.

"Fifty years is an incredible milestone, but what makes this moment truly special is the people who helped build Capriotti's along the way — our guests, franchisees, team members, and communities," said Ashley Morris, CEO of Capriotti's® Sandwich Shop. "For five decades, we've stayed committed to doing things the right way: crafting extraordinary sandwiches with quality ingredients, genuine care, and pride in every detail. That commitment is what continues to make Capriotti's special today."

Birthday Surprises All Month Long

The celebration continues throughout June, with fans encouraged to follow Capriotti's on Facebook and Instagram for exclusive birthday giveaways and the chance to win limited-edition swag.

In addition, guests who sign up for Capriotti's text offers from June 1–30 can spin an exclusive online prize wheel for instant chances to win free food.** Every new text subscriber is guaranteed at least a Free Small Sub at sign-up, along with the chance to win a Party Tray or Free Subs for a Year. To join the celebration and spin the prize wheel, visit capriottis.com/freesub.

"Our guests have been at the heart of Capriotti's for the past 50 years," said Kim Lewis, Chief Marketing and Technology Officer for Capriotti's® Sandwich Shop. "We've created a month filled with great food, fun surprises, and meaningful ways to reward and connect with both longtime fans and new guests discovering us for the first time. As we look to the future, we remain committed to the quality, craftsmanship, and genuine connection that have defined Capriotti's since 1976."

To learn more about Capriotti's, anniversary celebrations, menu, and locations, visit capriottis.com or follow @capriottis on social.

*The $5 Small 8" Cold Sub reward is valid for Capriotti's Rewards members only on June 13-14, 2026. Restrictions may apply. See capriottis.com/deals for complete details.

** NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to U.S. residents 18+. Void where prohibited. Ends 6/30/26. Prizes and odds vary; limit one spin per person. Free sub prize requires qualifying purchase. See full rules at capriottis.com/spintowin. By participating, you agree to receive recurring automated marketing text messages from Capriotti's at the number provided. Msg & data rates may apply. Reply STOP to cancel.

About Capriotti's® Sandwich Shop

Capriotti's® Sandwich Shop has been 'Simply the Best Since 1976.' The award-winning fast-casual restaurant brand is known for crafting extraordinary sandwiches and has earned recognition for its craveable menu, including being named to Fast Food Club's "Most Sensational Sandwiches" list and regularly appearing on Best Of lists for its standout offerings. Staying true to its roots, Capriotti's slow-roasts whole Butterball® turkeys in-house daily and hand-pulls them each morning to deliver unmatched flavor and freshness. With more than 150 locations across the U.S., the brand is home to fan-favorite subs like The Bobbie®— voted "Greatest Sandwich in America"— and unique offerings like the Capastrami®, Cole Turkey and premium American Wagyu Cheesesteaks. Capriotti's continues to expand across the nation and has been consistently ranked on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers list. Guests can join Capriotti's Rewards to earn points, unlock perks and get exclusive access to new offers. For more information, visit capriottis.com, or follow Capriotti's on Facebook, TikTok and Instagram.

Social:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/capriottis

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/capriottis

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@capriottis

Media Contact :

Kampi Chaleunsouk

[email protected]

SOURCE Capriotti's® Sandwich Shop