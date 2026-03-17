Capriotti's Serves Up a National Cheesesteak Day Deal Worth Celebrating

50th Anniversary Kicks off with 'Simply the Best Since 1976' and a BOGO 50%

off deal on Tuesday, March 24

LAS VEGAS, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Capriotti's® Sandwich Shop, home of America's Greatest Sandwich - The Bobbie®, is turning 50 and launching a yearlong celebration worthy of the milestone. The anniversary festivities begin with National Cheesesteak Day with the debut of the brand's Simply the Best Since 1976 campaign, honoring five decades of passion, pride, and craftsmanship.

As the first of many celebrations this year, Capriotti's is spotlighting its award-winning cheesesteaks. On Tuesday, March 24, Capriotti's Rewards Members can score an exclusive deal: Buy Any Cheesesteak, Get One 50% Off.*

Capriotti's cheesesteaks have won multiple 'Best Cheesesteak' awards, and the Classic Cheesesteak is officially a member of the Cheesesteak Hall of Fame. Crafted to order with premium ingredients and now featuring 25% more meat, each cheesesteak delivers the bold flavor guests have come to expect from the brand.

"Capriotti's Cheesesteaks literally changed my life. One bite of the Cheesesteak 25 years ago was all it took," said Ashley Morris, CEO of Capriotti's® Sandwich Shop. "It was then, and still is the best tasting sub I have ever eaten! I'm proud to lead this incredible brand as we celebrate 50 years of serving extraordinary sandwiches."

From the timeless Classic Cheesesteak to the premium American Wagyu Cheesesteak made with American Wagyu Beef from Snake River Farms®, Capriotti's offers a cheesesteak for every craving. The American Wagyu Cheesesteak, known for its exceptional marbling that surpasses USDA Prime standards, consistently ranks among Capriotti's most loved sandwiches.

Guests can choose from six crave-worthy options:

Classic Cheesesteak

American Wagyu Cheesesteak

Chicken Cheesesteak

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Chicken Chipotle Crunch

Impossible™ Cheesesteak

The Deals are in Capriotti's Rewards

The National Cheesesteak Day offer is exclusive to Capriotti's Rewards Members. Guests can join Capriotti's Rewards in-store by providing their phone number at checkout, scanning the QR code on their receipt, or enrolling online at capriottis.com. Rewards Members earn points on every purchase and receive access to exclusive offers and perks throughout the year.

Exclusive anniversary merch drops as yearlong celebration begins

Capriotti's fans can celebrate the brand's 50th anniversary in style with limited-edition t-shirts designed by Las Vegas artist Blaze Ben Brooks. Created exclusively for this milestone year, the specially-themed tees will be available for pre-sale nationwide March 17–31 at https://gear.capriottis.com/collections/for-fans-gear. In a tribute to the founding year, each shirt is priced at $19.76 and offered in black and white.

"Throughout the year, Capriotti's will celebrate our 50th anniversary with special events, limited-time offers, and a few surprises along the way," said Kim Lewis, Chief Marketing and Technology Officer for Capriotti's® Sandwich Shop. "We're excited to honor this milestone that spotlights why Capriotti's has been Simply the Best Since 1976."

To learn more about Capriotti's, its anniversary celebrations, menu, and locations, visit capriottis.com or follow @capriottis on social.

*The National Cheesesteak Day offer is valid for Capriotti's Rewards members only on March 24, 2026. Restrictions may apply. See capriottis.com/deals for complete details.

About Capriotti's® Sandwich Shop

Capriotti's® Sandwich Shop has been 'Simply the Best Since 1976.' The award-winning fast-casual restaurant brand is known for crafting extraordinary sandwiches. Staying true to its roots, Capriotti's slow-roasts whole Butterball® turkeys in-house daily and hand-pulls them each morning to deliver unmatched flavor and freshness. With more than 150 locations across the U.S., the brand is home to fan-favorite subs like The Bobbie®— voted "Greatest Sandwich in America"— and unique offerings like the Capastrami®, Cole Turkey and premium American Wagyu Cheesesteaks. Capriotti's continues to expand across the nation and has been consistently ranked on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers list. Guests can join Capriotti's Rewards to earn points, unlock perks and get exclusive access to new offers. For more information, visit capriottis.com, or follow Capriotti's on Facebook, TikTok and Instagram.

PHOTOS: Capriotti's National Cheesesteak Day

Social:

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TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@capriottis

Media Contact :

Kampi Chaleunsouk

[email protected]

SOURCE Capriotti's® Sandwich Shop