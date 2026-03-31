Capriotti's Scores Big with Las Vegas Lights FC as Official Sandwich Partner

Capriotti's turns match days at Cashman Field into a full fan experience

LAS VEGAS, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Capriotti's® Sandwich Shop, home of America's Greatest Sandwich - The Bobbie®, kicks off a high-energy partnership with Las Vegas Lights FC as the soccer club's Official Sandwich Partner. The brand is bringing halftime giveaways, in-stadium activations, and high-quality flavor to Las Vegas Lights fans at Cashman Field through the 2026 season.

Soccer is soaring nationwide, with more than 20 million players across all ages and a fanbase that continues to expand at a rapid pace. Fueled by global growth and anticipation around the upcoming FIFA World Cup, the sport has seen a remarkable 57 percent increase in participation since 2018, cementing its place as one of the fastest-growing sports in the country.

"Las Vegas is quickly emerging as a premier destination for professional sports," said Ashley Morris, CEO of Capriotti's® Sandwich Shop. "The Las Vegas Lights are helping drive that energy, and we're excited to partner with a team that's bringing so much passion and excitement to the city both on and off the pitch."

Throughout the 2026 season, Capriotti's will amplify the match day experience with interactive signage at Cashman Field, branded in-game promotions, and halftime contests engaging local youth athletes across various sports. Plus, select matches will include sandwich giveaways and on-field experiences. Bilingual and Spanish creative will roll out across in-stadium and digital channels, connecting with fans in ways that reflect the vibrant and diverse Las Vegas community. Fans can stay in the loop by following @capriottis and @LVLightsFC on social for the latest updates and exclusive content.

Las Vegas Lights FC, which competes in the USL Championship, has become a staple in the city's growing sports scene since its debut in 2018. Under the leadership of principal owner and former MLB All-Star José Bautista, the club continues to build momentum and bring excitement to downtown Las Vegas.

"We're excited to team up with Capriotti's and fuel our fans and players with their high-quality, award-winning sandwiches," said Shawn McIntosh, CEO for Las Vegas Lights FC. "We strive to deliver the best experience for our fans here at Cashman Field, and Capriotti's delivers that same level of commitment to their customers, making this partnership a natural fit."

Lights Fans Score Exclusive Perks with Capriotti's

Vegas Lights fans can enjoy exclusive offers all season long, starting with a Free 8" Small Sub* on their next purchase by signing up for Capriotti's Rewards at capriottis.com/freesub.

This year is Capriotti's 50th anniversary, and they are celebrating all year long with special offers, surprises, and events. To learn more about Capriotti's, its anniversary celebrations, menu, and locations, visit capriottis.com or follow @capriottis on social.

*Terms and conditions apply, visit capriottis.com/deals for details.

About Capriotti's® Sandwich Shop

Capriotti's® Sandwich Shop has been 'Simply the Best Since 1976.' The award-winning fast-casual restaurant brand is known for crafting extraordinary sandwiches. Staying true to its roots, Capriotti's slow-roasts whole Butterball® turkeys in-house daily and hand-pulls them each morning to deliver unmatched flavor and freshness.

With more than 150 locations across the U.S., the brand is home to fan-favorite subs like The Bobbie®— voted "Greatest Sandwich in America"— and unique offerings like the Capastrami®, Cole Turkey and premium American Wagyu Cheesesteaks. Capriotti's continues to expand across the nation and has been consistently ranked on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers list.

Guests can join Capriotti's Rewards to earn points, unlock perks and get exclusive access to new offers. For more information, visit capriottis.com, or follow Capriotti's on Facebook, TikTok and Instagram.

PHOTOS: Capriotti's x Vegas Lights

Social:

Capriotti's

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/capriottis

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/capriottis

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@capriottis

Vegas Lights FC

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LVLightsFC

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/LVLightsFC/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@lvlightsfc

Media Contacts :

Kampi Chaleunsouk

[email protected]

Will Martin

Director of Marketing & Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Capriotti's® Sandwich Shop