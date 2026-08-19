Capriotti's® Partners with Cooper® Sharp to Introduce Its Cheesiest Cheesesteak Ever

The NEW Cooper® Sharp Cheesesteak brings the legendary melt of Cooper® Sharp White cheese to Capriotti's award-winning cheesesteak

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning August 19, Capriotti's® Sandwich Shop is introducing the NEW Cooper® Sharp Cheesesteak, pairing its award-winning cheesesteak with the bold flavor, creamy texture and legendary melt of Cooper® Sharp White cheese.

Every Cooper® Sharp Cheesesteak is grilled to order with tender steak, onions, mushrooms and sweet peppers, finished with a generous layer of creamy, perfectly melted Cooper® Sharp White cheese, and served on a new seeded roll.

Why Cooper® Sharp Was the Perfect Match

Long celebrated as a Philadelphia deli favorite, Cooper® Sharp has earned a devoted following for its exceptional melt and distinctive flavor. Pairing it with Capriotti's award-winning cheesesteaks creates an unmistakably East Coast-inspired sandwich built for true cheesesteak lovers.

"Our cheesesteaks have earned a loyal following over the years, so when we introduce a new one, it has to be something we're truly proud of," said Ashley Morris, CEO of Capriotti's® Sandwich Shop. "For years, fans have been asking us to bring Cooper® Sharp to our cheesesteaks. It's an East Coast favorite that people are passionate about, and pairing its rich, creamy melt with our new seeded roll creates an experience that honors our roots while taking our award-winning cheesesteaks to the next level."

As Capriotti's celebrates 50 years of crafting extraordinary sandwiches, the brand continues to raise the bar through premium ingredients, handcrafted preparation and uncompromising quality. The launch continues Capriotti's ongoing investment in its cheesesteak platform. Last year, the brand increased the amount of meat in every cheesesteak by 25%, and the addition of Cooper® Sharp White cheese and a new seeded roll further builds on their commitment to quality.

Both brands have deep East Coast roots, and this partnership brings one of Philadelphia's most beloved cheeses to Capriotti's guests nationwide.

"The first time I tasted Cooper® Sharp, I knew it belonged on a Capriotti's cheesesteak," said Kim Lewis, Chief Marketing and Technology Officer for Capriotti's® Sandwich Shop. "As we celebrate 50 years of being Simply the Best Since 1976, we're excited to bring its iconic flavor to Capriotti's guests across the country and can't wait for them to taste what makes this new cheesesteak so special."

The NEW Cooper® Sharp Cheesesteak is available for a limited time beginning August 19 at participating Capriotti's locations nationwide, while supplies last.

Guests who join Capriotti's Rewards and opt in for SMS can receive a FREE Small 8" Sub, redeemable toward the NEW Cooper® Sharp Cheesesteak.* Visit capriottis.com/freesub to sign up.

*Disclaimer: Upon successful enrollment a personalized code will be sent via text message, redeemable for one small 8" sandwich with any pre-tax purchase of $2 or more online or in the app as a registered user within 14 days. Offer excludes all wagyu sandwiches. Add-ons cost extra. Limit one free sub per customer, phone number and account. Offer valid for a limited time. Not valid with any other offer, combos or delivery.

About Capriotti's® Sandwich Shop

Capriotti's® Sandwich Shop has been 'Simply the Best Since 1976.' The award-winning fast-casual restaurant brand is known for crafting extraordinary sandwiches and has earned recognition for its craveable menu, including being named to Fast Food Club's "Most Sensational Sandwiches" list and regularly appearing on Best Of lists for its standout offerings. Staying true to its roots, Capriotti's slow-roasts whole Butterball® turkeys in-house daily and hand-pulls them each morning to deliver unmatched flavor and freshness. With more than 150 locations across the U.S., the brand is home to fan-favorite subs like The Bobbie®— voted "Greatest Sandwich in America"— and unique offerings like the Capastrami®, Cole Turkey and premium American Wagyu Cheesesteaks. Capriotti's continues to expand across the nation and has been consistently ranked on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers list. Guests can join Capriotti's Rewards to earn points, unlock perks and get exclusive access to new offers. For more information, visit capriottis.com, or follow Capriotti's on Facebook, TikTok and Instagram.

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Media Contact :

Kampi Chaleunsouk

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SOURCE Capriotti's® Sandwich Shop