CAPROCK EXPANDS GREATER NEW YORK PRESENCE

New Location in Livingston, New Jersey Houses Growing Investment and Advisor Teams Serving Ultra-High-Net-Worth Families Throughout the Tri-State Area

LIVINGSTON, N.J., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Caprock, a leading multi-family office Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) serving ultra-high-net-worth clients, announced today it has moved into a new, larger location in Livingston, New Jersey to support the firm's advisor and client growth in the New York area.

"Caprock continues to elevate and expand its capabilities to serve the complex needs of ultra-high-net-worth families. Strengthening our investment and advisor teams in the locations close to our clients and parters is central to that mission," said Greg Brown, Caprock's Co-CEO. "The New York area is a critical hub for our industry and global center for talent, partners and capital markets intelligence. We established a foothold here years ago and remain committed to growing alongside the clients and partners we support."

Core East Coast Team

The Livingston, New Jersey office will house a growing team of advisors and investment professionals including:

Vivek Jindal, Chief Investment Officer, oversees Caprock's investment platform and provides a structure to support growth and access to top-tier investment opportunities.

Tim Simon, Director, Client Advisor, leverages his experience in financial analysis, deal structuring and capital market strategies across private and public markets to service ultra-high-net-worth families and single-family offices.

Ryan Smith, Director of Public Markets, focuses on the firm's strategies for deploying capital in public securities.

Sophie Kelly, Director of Impact Investments, concentrates on underwriting impact-related funds, direct investments, and supporting impact-focused clients.

Simon added, "Livingston and the surrounding area have experienced strong residential and business growth in recent years, supported by trends among ultra-high-net-worth families in the region considering a change in city life. We are excited to continue serving our clients in the New York area and to expand our brand to more families and entrepreneurs."

About Caprock

Caprock is a top multi-family office Registered Investment Advisory (RIA) serving ultra-high-net-worth clients. Founded in 2005, Caprock acts as a full-service outsourced chief investment officer and chief financial officer for 435 wealthy families with a total of more than $16 Billion in assets under advisement. The firm is privately held with locations in Boise, Seattle, San Jose, Newport Beach, Park City, New York, Austin, Chicago, Scottsdale, Denver and Winter Park.

Caprock's clients benefit from the firm's endowment-like investment approach. The firm has extensive experience and access to private markets, overseeing more than $8 Billion in private equity, venture capital, real estate and private credit. Caprock also has expertise and is an industry thought leader in impact investing. The firm is an SEC-registered investment advisor and a founding B-Corporation.

