CAPROCK HIRES BENNIE FOWLER III AS DIRECTOR OF STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT

Executive Leadership Coach and Former NFL Wide Receiver and Super Bowl Champion Joins to Enhance Growth and National Presence of Leading RIA

BOISE, Idaho, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Caprock, a top multi-family office Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) serving ultra-high-net-worth clients, today announced Bennie Fowler III's appointment to the role of Director of Strategic Development.

"We have always been purposeful in cultivating a team with a wide array of backgrounds and expertise that can enable Caprock to serve clients better, and Bennie is a prime example of that strategy," said Bill Gilbert, Caprock's Co-CEO. "His vision, skill set and extensive professional network will be valuable assets as we build new markets and relationships."

Fowler is a certified executive leadership and life coach who has worked with more than 150 business owners and C-suite executives. Most recently, he served as Director of Strategic Advisory at Michael Best & Friedrich LLP law firm.

His approach to coaching is guided by the MVP Leadership method, which focuses on Mindset, Vision and Performance. Fowler has also consulted on developing high-performance teams and cultures, training for wellness and resilience and conducting motivational speaking sessions for clients.

Prior to entering professional services, Fowler was a wide receiver in the National Football League from 2014 to 2021. He spent time with four organizations as a professional athlete, including the Denver Broncos, with whom he won Super Bowl 50.

"Bennie's strategic approach to coaching and helping others is a natural fit for how Caprock supports our clients," said Gregory Brown, Co-CEO of Caprock. "It pairs very well with his natural talent as a thoughtful connector."

Fowler concluded, "I am honored to join Caprock and begin working to enhance its national presence. There is an incredible opportunity to elevate how people view wealth management by emphasizing the importance of legacy through family, impact, and philanthropy. Life is a team sport, and Caprock can be the best teammate for wealthy families and the advisors who serve them."

About Caprock

Caprock is a top multi-family office Registered Investment Advisory (RIA) serving ultra-high-net-worth clients. Founded in 2005, Caprock acts as a full-service outsourced chief investment officer and chief financial officer for 400 wealthy families with a total of more than $11 billion in assets under advisement. The firm is a privately held with locations in Boise, Seattle, San Jose, Newport Beach, Park City, New York, Austin, Chicago, Scottsdale, and Winter Park.

Caprock's clients benefit from the firm's endowment-like investment approach. The firm has expertise and access to private markets, where it manages more than $4 billion in investments, including private equity, venture capital, real estate and private credit. Caprock also has expertise and is an industry thought leader in impact investing. The firm is an SEC-registered investment advisor and a founding B-Corporation. Caprock has received recognition as a top advisory firm in its category from Barrons, Financial Advisor Magazine, USA Today, and others.

