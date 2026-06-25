CAPROCK NAMES JENNIFER A. AYER MANAGING DIRECTOR OF PURPOSE-DRIVEN WEALTH

Veteran impact investing advisor brings 25 years of experience as Caprock expands its work with families seeking to align wealth with values, priorities and legacy

BOISE, Idaho, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Caprock, a leading multi-family office Registered Investment Advisor (RIA)* serving ultra-high-net-worth clients, has named Jennifer A. Ayer Managing Director of Purpose-Driven Wealth, a newly created role that reflects the firm's continued commitment to expanding offerings for families who want their capital to reflect what matters most to them and the future they want to build.

Jennifer A. Ayer, Caprock Managing Director of Purpose-Driven Wealth

Ayer brings 25 years of experience advising ultra-high-net-worth families, foundations and investors on impact investing, portfolio construction, philanthropy, gender-lens investing and generational wealth transitions. Her appointment builds on one of Caprock's defining areas of expertise, with the firm's impact investing roots dating back two decades, well before values-aligned investing became widely adopted across wealth management.

In 2007, Caprock became a founding B Corporation, a designation for companies that meet high standards for social and environmental performance, accountability and transparency. At the time, Caprock was one of only three financial services firms to receive the designation.** Since then, Caprock has deployed more than $2 billion across 120 intentional impact funds.

"At a time when more families are looking for thoughtful guidance on how their wealth can reflect their values and priorities, Jennifer brings the experience, judgment and perspective this role requires," said Greg Brown, Caprock co-CEO. "She has spent her career helping investors think more intentionally about what their capital can support, who it can benefit and the priorities they want to carry forward."

Most recently, Ayer co-led impact investing strategy at AlTi Tiedemann Global, working with ultra-high-net-worth clients on portfolio construction, investment integration and the relationship between impact objectives and broader family financial planning. She also oversaw the firm's Inclusive Innovation strategy, directing capital toward investments that expand access and affordability and support diverse fund managers and ownership models.

Throughout her career, Ayer has worked closely with female investors and focused on expanding access to investment capital through inclusive investment strategies. That experience will add to Caprock's work with clients navigating wealth transitions and help shape the firm's thinking on women and wealth and the great wealth transfer.

"What attracted me to Caprock was its long-standing commitment to impact investing and the depth of experience it has built serving families who want their capital to reflect their values," Ayer said. "There is real strength in that history, but also a clear openness to continuing to evolve with the industry and lead in new ways. I'm excited to build on that foundation by helping clients think more intentionally about what their wealth can support, the change it can advance and the priorities it can carry forward."

About Caprock

The Caprock Group LLC ("Caprock") is a top-ranked multi-family office Registered Investment Advisor (RIA)* serving ultra-high-net-worth clients. Founded in 2005, Caprock acts as a full-service outsourced chief investment officer and chief financial officer for 436 wealthy families with a total of more than $16 billion in assets under advisement. The firm is privately held with teams in Boise, Seattle, San Jose, Newport Beach, Park City, New York, Austin, Chicago, Scottsdale, Denver and Winter Park.

*A full list of awards and recognitions are listed here: https://caprock.com/awards-recognition/

** Source: "The B Corp Movement Goes Big," Journal of Global Responsibility, 2016: https://bacademics.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/10-1108_JGR-07-2015-0010-CSR.pdf

SOURCE Caprock