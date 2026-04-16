CAPROCK OPENS DENVER MULTI-FAMILY OFFICE LOCATION

New Denver office supports continued advisor and client growth across Colorado

DENVER, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Caprock, a leading multi-family office Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) serving ultra-high-net-worth clients, announced today it added a Denver office to support the firm's continued advisor and client growth. The opening is part of Caprock's ongoing expansion, bringing the firm to 10 offices across the U.S.

"We've served clients in the Denver market for many years, and we've continued to invest in a team that lives and works in the community," said Bill Gilbert, Caprock Co-CEO. "Opening a physical office in Denver is a natural next step in that commitment."

The Denver office at 6312 S. Fiddler's Green Circle in Greenwood Village will serve a diverse group of clients, including entrepreneurs, professional investors, impact investors, professional athletes and generational wealth families. It will be anchored by:

Eric Osmundson, Director and Client Advisor, a former professional athlete who works with entrepreneurs, families, athletes and foundations. He has been with Caprock since 2015.

Bennie Fowler III, Director of Strategic Development, a certified executive leadership and life coach who uses his personal experience to support other entrepreneurs and athletes. He is a former NFL wide receiver who joined Caprock in 2024.

About Caprock

The Caprock Group LLC ("Caprock") is a top multi-family office Registered Investment Advisory (RIA) serving ultra-high-net-worth clients. Founded in 2005, Caprock acts as a full-service outsourced chief investment officer and chief financial officer for 436 wealthy families with a total of more than $16 billion in assets under advisement. The firm is privately held with teams in Boise, Seattle, San Jose, Newport Beach, Park City, New York, Austin, Chicago, Scottsdale, Denver and Winter Park.

Caprock's clients benefit from the firm's endowment-like investment approach. The firm has expertise and access to private markets where it advises on $8 billion in investments, including private equity, venture capital, real estate and private credit. Caprock is also an industry thought leader in impact investing. The firm is an SEC-registered investment advisor and a founding B-Corporation.

SOURCE Caprock